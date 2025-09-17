Adewole Adebayo: Tinubu Governed Like a Tax Collector, But Nigeria’s Finances Are More Stable

Naija247news gathered that Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has publicly termed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a “well‑known tax collector.” He made this statement during a session of Politics Today on Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to Naija247news, Adebayo praised Tinubu’s efforts in improving revenue collection systems, noting that as governor of Lagos, Tinubu deployed tax collection to raise revenue, and as president, he is using the same approach in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that while Adebayo concedes that the tax reforms represent an improvement over previous disorganised systems, he stops short of calling them the best. He also took issue with remarks by Hon. Dogara, saying the speech overstated the success of the reforms.

Naija247news understands that Adebayo believes Nigeria’s economy under Tinubu is better off than it was under his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. He described the economy left by Buhari as “a poorly managed economy, and was an emergency room patient.” He added that Tinubu has managed to stabilise the patient, though the underlying ailment causing the economic malaise has yet to be clearly diagnosed.

Naija247news reports that Tinubu signed four major tax reform bills into law on June 26, with the aim of simplifying Nigeria’s tax system and easing burdens on low‑income earners and small businesses. These new laws are set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Adebayo also commended Tinubu for improving the government’s financial standing, asserting that in nominal terms domestic borrowing has reduced, and revenue has increased. According to Naija247news, he stated that although in real terms the money raised may struggle to fund many government expenditures and infrastructure, Tinubu’s “balance sheet” appears better than what Buhari left.

Naija247news understands that one factor contributing to the improved statistics is the rebasing of inflation computation. Adebayo said this change altered how inflation is counted, which partly explains recent reported drops in inflation rates—not necessarily improved economic performance.

Furthermore, Naija247news reports that Adebayo pointed to a relative decline in food inflation, a major component of the inflation basket. While he acknowledged that many Nigerians might not feel relief yet, he said the numbers show a drop, though the gap remains wide.

Adebayo concluded that while the economy is “slightly better” than last year, it remains far from where it ought to be. He urged patience to see how 2025’s budget will impact macroeconomic outcomes.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.