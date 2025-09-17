Menu
Banking & Finance

Access Bank Champions Africa–Caribbean Economic Collaboration at IATF 2025

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – Access Bank has reiterated its commitment to fostering robust Africa–Caribbean economic partnerships at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025, spotlighting new avenues for sustainable growth across strategic sectors.

Speaking at the event, Sunmbo Olatunji, Chief Executive Officer of The Caribbean Expansion at Access Bank, emphasized the transformative potential of leveraging Africa’s demographic advantage, abundant resources, and diaspora networks to drive cross-border collaboration. Her keynote, titled “The Global Africa We Want: Business Collaboration Without Borders,” positioned Africa as a central player in the global economy.

“The Global Africa we want is one without borders in spirit, vision, or opportunity—an Africa where our youth, diaspora, and private sector drive collaboration that makes us a central player in the global economy,” Olatunji stated.

She identified sectors with significant potential for partnership between Africa and the Caribbean, including agriculture and food security, creative and cultural industries, sustainable tourism, and technology-driven innovation.

“Africa and the Caribbean are natural partners. By combining Africa’s scale with Caribbean expertise and diaspora networks, we can unlock value chains in agriculture, export our culture more effectively, and create unique tourism and digital innovation ecosystems,” she added.

Olatunji highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in building resilience and promoting inclusive growth across the regions. She underscored that financial institutions must provide platforms to facilitate trade, simplify remittances, and support entrepreneurs.

“At Access Bank, we see ourselves not just as bankers, but as connectors of opportunities. Our Caribbean expansion reflects a clear commitment to link Africa’s dynamic economies with diaspora wealth and expertise, unlocking a future of shared prosperity,” she said.

The IATF 2025, organized by the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union, serves as a premier platform for accelerating intra-African trade, showcasing investment opportunities, and strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic partnerships.

With initiatives like these, Access Bank is positioning itself as a catalyst for cross-continental growth, highlighting the emerging economic synergy between Africa and the Caribbean as a pathway to global influence and shared prosperity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: - Bola Tinubu - Nigerian Government - Economic Reforms - Infrastructure Development - Social Welfare - Nigeria Development - Good Governance - Sustainable Growth Access Bank Africa diaspora Africa-Caribbean Trade agriculture cross-border business cultural industries Digital Innovation IATF 2025 Intra-African Trade Sunmbo Olatunji Technology tourism

