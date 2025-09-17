A Nigerian Professor Earns in a Month What a U.S. Gardener Makes in 3 Hours – Ex-OAU VC Sounds Alarm

Nigerian Universities on the Brink: Wande Abimbola Warns of Collapse Amid Chronic Underfunding and Declining Academic Standards

Former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Wande Abimbola, has sounded a grave warning about the state of Nigerian universities, describing the sector as being on the verge of collapse unless the Federal Government acts decisively to address decades of neglect and chronic underfunding.

Speaking as a guest on Boiling Point Arena, Prof. Abimbola lamented the poor welfare of academics, highlighting that many professors earn salaries that are insufficient to maintain a basic standard of living. “About two years ago, I visited OAU, the university where I served as Vice-Chancellor. I was told that a full professor earns around N500,000 monthly. Converted to dollars, this is almost equivalent to what an academic in the United States might use to take care of his garden in just three hours,” he said.

A System in Decline

According to the former Vice-Chancellor, the decline of Nigerian universities is not just financial but systemic. He recalled his tenure in 1989, noting that institutions were then operating at the peak of quality. However, in less than a decade after his departure, he observed significant decay, a trend that has worsened over the years.

“The university system is getting worse and worse in every aspect. I don’t even know how the faculty and staff have been able to survive on the meagre salaries they receive,” Prof. Abimbola said. He emphasized that inadequate funding has crippled infrastructure, research capabilities, and academic development, making it increasingly difficult for Nigerian universities to compete internationally.

Criticism of Government Priorities

Prof. Abimbola also criticized government policies that prioritize the creation of new universities without ensuring adequate funding for existing ones. “Why are they establishing more and more universities when the ones that exist are not being properly funded? The Federal and State Governments don’t really care. If these governments are not interested in supporting the universities, they should wind them up. It’s a big shame,” he stated.

Call for Urgent Intervention

The academic called for the immediate establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to assess the challenges facing universities and recommend solutions to revive the sector. “The most important thing about universities is funding. We need to ask our governments why they have been aloof until things got this bad. The best step now is to urgently set up a Commission of Inquiry to salvage the system and make things better,” he said.

From Regional Leaders to Global Aspirants

Nigeria’s universities were once considered among Africa’s best, with institutions like OAU, University of Ibadan, and Ahmadu Bello University regularly cited among the continent’s top schools and global rankings. Today, however, their positions have slipped, impacting not only the quality of graduates but also the country’s research output and innovation capacity.

“Nigerian universities are slowly dying before our very eyes. It is a big shame,” Prof. Abimbola warned, stressing that the decay threatens the country’s intellectual capital and long-term development.

Broader Implications for the Economy and Society

Experts argue that the decline in tertiary education has far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s economy. Weak universities limit the supply of skilled professionals, exacerbate brain drain, and reduce the country’s ability to compete globally in science, technology, and innovation. Prof. Abimbola’s warnings echo concerns from international organizations and local stakeholders, who have repeatedly called for increased investment in higher education as a national priority.

The Human Cost

Beyond the statistics and policy debates, the deterioration of universities has a human dimension. Students face overcrowded classrooms, outdated facilities, and limited access to learning resources, while academics struggle with low pay and minimal research funding. The combined effect is a generation of young Nigerians whose potential is stifled at a critical stage in their education.

Conclusion: A Nation at a Crossroads

Prof. Abimbola’s plea is clear: Nigeria must act now to restore its universities to their former glory. Without urgent intervention, the nation risks losing a critical pillar of its development strategy. As he concluded, “We need to revive our universities not just for prestige, but for the survival and advancement of Nigeria. The time to act is now, before it’s too late.”

The Federal Government and state authorities are yet to respond to Prof. Abimbola’s warnings, leaving the future of Nigeria’s higher education sector hanging in the balance.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.