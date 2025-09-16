Wole Soyinka Rejects US Consulate Visa Reinterview, Calls September 11 Date “Strange and Bizarre”

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has rejected an invitation from the United States Consulate in Nigeria to appear for a visa reinterview scheduled for Thursday, September 11, describing the exercise as both “bizarre” and “inappropriate.”

Soyinka revealed in an interview with TheNEWS that he initially dismissed the notification as a scam attempt or an AI-generated fake, noting that the unusual request resembled fraudulent visa schemes that prey on desperate Nigerians.

“I Thought It Was Advance Fee Fraud”

According to Soyinka, the letter appeared so unusual that he suspected fraudsters or artificial intelligence had fabricated it.

“At the beginning, I thought it was advance fee fraud because I had never received that kind of letter from that or any other embassy. I thought maybe AI had been generating generic letters,” he explained.

However, after confirming the authenticity of the notice, Soyinka stressed that he would not attend, citing his lack of interest in pursuing visas to destinations where he felt neither welcomed nor particularly inclined to visit.

Symbolism of 9/11

The literary icon also questioned the Consulate’s choice of September 11 as the reinterview date, calling it insensitive given the global significance of the date.

“To me, 9/11 should be regarded as a day of national mourning. The United States should shut down offices on that day, not invite people for visa reinterviews. It should be a day of reflection,” Soyinka said.

He added that he considered the timing “superstitious” and insisted he would have no dealings with U.S. authorities on such a date.

Tensions with the U.S. Government

Soyinka further reflected on the political climate in the U.S., likening its current leadership to a “white Idi Amin,” a comparison underscoring his skepticism toward engaging with the country’s institutions.

This is not the first time Soyinka has made a strong political statement about U.S. governance. In 2016, shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory, he publicly destroyed his American green card, declaring that he would not belong to a nation led by a symbol of “xenophobia and intolerance.”

More Pressing Priorities

The Nobel laureate concluded by emphasizing that he had more urgent priorities than engaging in what he viewed as unnecessary diplomatic formalities.

“So the question of going to such an interview is totally out of consideration,” he stated.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.