Christianity

Winners Chapel: Oyedepo Tells Critics Church Runs on ‘Divine Mandate’

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has told critics that the church operates under a “Divine Mandate” and not sentiment. Oyedepo made this statement while addressing the recent retirement of two senior pastors, Bishops Thomas Aremu and David Abioye.

Divine Mandate Guides Church Operations

Oyedepo emphasized that the church’s operations are guided by “The Mandate”, a document that outlines the church’s vision and operational framework. He explained that major decisions, including the acquisition of church assets and leadership appointments, are made based on divine instructions received by him. Oyedepo stressed that the church operates like a well-organized institution with systems guaranteeing accountability.

Retirement Policy

The church has a retirement age of 55 for pastors, with future leaders limited to one or two seven-year terms. However, Oyedepo retains the right to serve for life. This policy was part of the revised “Mandate” document, which was written in 2012 and revised in 2024.

Impact on Church Growth

The church’s adherence to its divine mandate has contributed to its growth and expansion. With a strong focus on spiritual development and community service, Winners Chapel has become a prominent religious institution in Nigeria and beyond. Oyedepo’s leadership style and commitment to the church’s vision have been instrumental in shaping the church’s identity and direction.

Oyedepo’s statement underscores the church’s commitment to operating under divine guidance. By following “The Mandate”, the church aims to achieve its vision and fulfill its purpose. As the church continues to grow and expand, its adherence to divine principles will likely remain a cornerstone of its operations.

Dan Kunle: DAPPMAN Missed Opportunity to Acquire NNPC Refineries and Compete with Dangote
