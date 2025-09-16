Menu
Search
Subscribe
Immigration & Residency

Visa Fees Are Non-Refundable Regardless of Outcome – U.S. Embassy Tells Nigerians

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria reminds applicants that visa fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, even if the visa is denied. Recent policy changes, including the introduction of a three-month visa validity, have added to applicants’ concerns.

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has reiterated that visa application fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, regardless of the outcome. This reminder comes amid growing concerns over the high cost of applying for U.S. visas, particularly when applications are denied.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, the Mission acknowledged the frustration of applicants who pay significant fees only to have their visas rejected.

“We hear your concerns regarding U.S. visa application fees. Like most countries, U.S. visa fees cover the cost of processing the application, regardless of the outcome. While fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, each application is reviewed thoroughly and fairly. For best results, prepare your application carefully and use the resources on our website,” the statement read.

The Mission emphasized that visa fees cover administrative costs associated with processing applications, not a guarantee of approval. It advised prospective applicants to carefully prepare their submissions, follow all application guidelines, and make use of the free resources on the Mission’s website to improve their chances of success.

Recent Policy Changes Affecting Nigerian Applicants

Recent changes in U.S. visa policies have added to the challenges faced by Nigerian applicants:

  • Three-Month Visa Validity: Effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens are now single-entry with a three-month validity period. This change aligns the U.S. policy with Nigeria’s visa policy, which has long issued short-term visas to U.S. citizens. The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria stated that visa reciprocity is subject to ongoing reviews and global standard practices, which can lead to changes in visa validity and entry allowances.
  • Reciprocity Fee Removal: In December 2020, the U.S. removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States. This move was in line with the U.S. Department of State’s commitment to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States for both immigrant and non-immigrant travelers.

Cost of U.S. Visa Applications in Nigeria

The cost of applying for a U.S. visa in Nigeria varies depending on the type of visa:

  • Non-Immigrant Visas: The application fee for most non-immigrant visas, such as B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), is $185 USD. This fee is non-refundable, even if the application is denied.
  • Immigrant Visas: The application fee for immigrant visas varies. For example, the fee for processing the employment-based immigrant visa application is $345 USD, with additional fees for filing the I-140 petition.

Applicants should also be aware of additional costs, such as travel expenses to the visa interview, obtaining or translating essential documents, and any legal support they may require.

Conclusion

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria’s reminder about the non-refundable nature of visa application fees underscores the importance of careful preparation when applying for a U.S. visa. Recent policy changes, including the introduction of a three-month visa validity and the removal of reciprocity fees, have added complexity to the visa application process. Prospective applicants are advised to utilize the resources available on the U.S. Mission’s website and ensure they meet all application requirements to improve their chances of success.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 3-month visa policy Nigeria Nigeria US visa cost Nigerian applicants US visa non-refundable visa fees U.S. visa fees Nigeria US Embassy Nigeria US visa 2025 Nigeria

Recommended Stories

Previous article
Incoming British Nigerian Oxford Union President George Abaraonye Defended Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy
Next article
Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian...

Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – New York, Sept. 16, 2025 – State...

Incoming British Nigerian Oxford Union President George Abaraonye Defended Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Naija247news – Oxford, UK – George Abaraonye, the British-Nigerian...

National Identity Day: Every Nigerian Must Be Recognised and Verifiable – Tinubu

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian...

Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – New York, Sept. 16, 2025 – State...

Incoming British Nigerian Oxford Union President George Abaraonye Defended Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy

Diaspora Politics 0
Naija247news – Oxford, UK – George Abaraonye, the British-Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria