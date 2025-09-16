Menu
Universities Under Fire: UNILAG, OAU Face Legal Threats Over Post-UTME Scores

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) are facing legal threats over their Post-UTME scores for the 2025/2026 academic session. A lawyer, F.K. Nnadi, has served pre-action notices on both universities, citing alleged irregularities in the conduct and release of the scores.

Allegations of Irregularities

The notices highlight several issues, including withheld results, low scores, and accusations of malpractice based on AI flagging. Some students received automated emails stating they were “ineligible for admission” without explanation. The lawyer demands that the universities release all withheld results, grant access to scripts and marking schemes, and allow students accused of malpractice to defend themselves

Potential Legal Action

Failure to comply may result in legal action at the Federal High Court. The law firm is seeking declaratory reliefs, injunctions, and damages. This development has sparked concerns about the reliability of AI-driven proctoring in Nigerian universities, with similar issues reported in other institutions.

Impact on Students

The uncertainty surrounding the Post-UTME scores has left many students anxious about their admission prospects. Some have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and communication from the universities, calling for a swift resolution to the issue. The outcome of this legal threat may have far-reaching implications for the students and the universities involved.

The legal threat against UNILAG and OAU underscores the need for transparency and accountability in university admissions. As the academic session progresses, it remains to be seen how these institutions will respond to the allegations and demands. The outcome may set a precedent for how Nigerian universities handle Post-UTME scores and student grievances.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

