Umahi’s N3 Trillion Superhighway Claim: Tinubu’s Northwest Gamble and the Politics of Legacy Infrastructure

Sokoto, Nigeria — In the dust and heat of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, chose to make a declaration that was as ambitious as it was politically loaded: the Sokoto–Kebbi axis of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway will cost nothing less than N3 trillion. For a region often accused of being left behind in federal infrastructure allocations, Umahi’s statement was more than an update on a construction site — it was a rebuttal, a political manifesto, and perhaps, a subtle campaign message for 2027.

The minister, inspecting a 40-kilometre stretch already cleared, dismissed swirling rumors that the Tinubu administration had sidelined the Northwest. On the contrary, he insisted, the region commands the largest slice of the current government’s infrastructure pie. Kebbi alone, he said, would account for about N2 trillion in the superhighway cost, while Sokoto would bear about N1 trillion, underscoring what he described as a deliberate strategy to spread projects equitably across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The Politics of “Legacy Highways”

The so-called “legacy highway projects” — the 750km Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road Corridor, the 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry Road, the Calabar–Abuja Superhighway, the 482km Trans-Saharan road, and the 439km Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe road — represent the Tinubu administration’s attempt to leave a concrete footprint on Nigeria’s physical and political landscape.

By branding them “legacy projects,” Umahi positioned these highways not merely as infrastructure but as enduring political monuments. In Nigerian politics, roads are more than asphalt — they are visible proof of federal presence. A highway can sway voter perception in ways that subsidies and policy pronouncements cannot.

It is no accident that Umahi repeatedly emphasized that these projects are part of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. In an election season that is quietly brewing, every kilometre paved, every CCTV installed, and every emergency station erected can be weaponized as proof of delivery.

A Nod to Shagari, A Gift to Tinubu

In perhaps his most symbolic flourish, Umahi declared that the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway actualizes a 48-year-old dream of late President Shehu Shagari. By invoking Shagari’s memory — a son of Sokoto and Nigeria’s first executive president — Umahi deftly tied Tinubu’s administration to a long-denied regional aspiration.

The historical linkage is politically shrewd. Shagari’s dream was left unrealized by successive governments; Tinubu now appears as the president willing to deliver. For Sokoto’s political elite and grassroots alike, that symbolism could translate into loyalty — and, as Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo bluntly put it, votes in 2027.

The Price Tag: Who Pays N3 Trillion?

Yet, beyond the fanfare and symbolism, the staggering N3 trillion price tag invites hard questions. How will this project be financed in an economy battling inflation, debt servicing burdens, and revenue shortfalls? Umahi pointed to the involvement of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) through the tax credit scheme, but even that raises concerns about fiscal sustainability and opportunity cost.

A review by independent analysts already shows that Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is north of $100 billion. While superhighways may look grand on paper, critics argue that resources might be better spread to rehabilitate failing feeder roads, expand agricultural corridors, or bolster energy infrastructure.

Moreover, a project of this scale inevitably raises the spectre of corruption, inflated contracts, and abandoned sites — familiar Nigerian realities. Umahi’s insistence that none of these projects will stop “for the benefit of Nigerians” will be tested by political will, financing discipline, and transparency.

Security and the Superhighway Dream

Interestingly, the minister emphasized that the roads would not merely be concrete slabs but fully kitted corridors with lighting, CCTV cameras, health stations, and security posts. This reflects both ambition and necessity. The Northwest, plagued by banditry, kidnappings, and rural insecurity, cannot sustain smooth economic activities without secure highways.

The collaboration Umahi acknowledged from the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, and DSS underscores the reality that infrastructure in the Northwest is as much a security operation as it is an engineering feat.

Community Buy-In: A Crucial Factor

Highways cut through communities, farmlands, and local ecosystems. Umahi’s call for community support, alongside commendation for Sokoto’s state government, highlights an often-overlooked factor: local buy-in. Infrastructure projects frequently face delays from disputes over land compensation, local politics, and community distrust. For a project spanning over a thousand kilometres, harmony with host communities could make or break the timeline.

Northwest as Tinubu’s Electoral Bastion?

Goronyo’s remarks that the superhighway alone could “attract more votes for Tinubu in 2027” betray the naked political calculation behind these projects. The Northwest remains Nigeria’s most populous voting bloc, a region every presidential contender must court.

If Tinubu can credibly claim by 2026 that Sokoto, Kebbi, and the wider Northwest are the largest beneficiaries of federal infrastructure, he may consolidate a critical electoral stronghold. But Nigerians have heard such promises before, and memories of abandoned projects — from steel plants to power plants — still haunt voter trust.

Conclusion: Promise or Political Theatre?

In the end, Umahi’s N3 trillion pronouncement is both a technical projection and a political statement. It represents ambition on a monumental scale, the resurrection of a long-dormant dream, and a potential electoral bargaining chip for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Whether it becomes a transformative highway or yet another abandoned concrete skeleton depends on execution, transparency, and the government’s ability to balance grand projects with grassroots needs. For now, the superhighway stands as both a beacon of hope and a reminder of Nigeria’s recurring struggle between ambition and delivery.

