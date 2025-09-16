UBA Debunks Reports Of Fire At Marina Head Office

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 — Panic swept through parts of Lagos Island on Tuesday afternoon following a fire outbreak at Afriland Tower, a six-storey building located on Broad Street, which also houses one of the branches of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Contrary to speculation on social media and reports by some online platforms, the bank swiftly issued a statement clarifying that its head office, UBA House situated on Marina, was not involved in the incident.

“We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches in Lagos Island,” the bank said.

“As against reports on online and social media, the affected building is not UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office. The safety and well-being of our staff, customers, and other visitors have been secured.”

Cause of the Fire

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire originated from the inverter room located in the basement of Afriland Tower. The incident caused thick smoke to spread across several floors, leading to panic among occupants and passersby.

Ogabi Olajide, Deputy Controller General of the agency, explained that emergency operations were promptly carried out to stabilize the situation.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations have been concluded, dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders,” Olajide said in an official statement.

Swift Emergency Response

Crews from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu fire stations were deployed immediately after the emergency call was received at about 1:38 p.m. Rescue teams worked to ensure that the blaze was contained before it could spread further.

As of press time, no casualties had been reported. Authorities confirmed that while property damage occurred in parts of the building, timely intervention prevented what could have been a larger disaster.

Fact-Checking and Public Assurance

The bank’s swift communication is part of a wider effort to counter misinformation, as viral reports had initially linked the fire to UBA’s Marina head office, causing unnecessary panic in the financial district. By clarifying the location and scale of the incident, UBA assured customers and stakeholders of business continuity across its branches and headquarters.

The incident also underscores Lagos State’s vulnerability to building-related emergencies and the importance of strict safety protocols in commercial high-rises across the Island’s densely populated business hub.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.