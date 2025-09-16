Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

UBA Debunks Reports Of Fire At Marina Head Office

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 — Panic swept through parts of Lagos Island on Tuesday afternoon following a fire outbreak at Afriland Tower, a six-storey building located on Broad Street, which also houses one of the branches of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Contrary to speculation on social media and reports by some online platforms, the bank swiftly issued a statement clarifying that its head office, UBA House situated on Marina, was not involved in the incident.

“We are aware of the fire incident at a building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which incidentally houses one of our many branches in Lagos Island,” the bank said.

“As against reports on online and social media, the affected building is not UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office. The safety and well-being of our staff, customers, and other visitors have been secured.”

Cause of the Fire

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire originated from the inverter room located in the basement of Afriland Tower. The incident caused thick smoke to spread across several floors, leading to panic among occupants and passersby.

Ogabi Olajide, Deputy Controller General of the agency, explained that emergency operations were promptly carried out to stabilize the situation.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations have been concluded, dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders,” Olajide said in an official statement.

Swift Emergency Response

Crews from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu fire stations were deployed immediately after the emergency call was received at about 1:38 p.m. Rescue teams worked to ensure that the blaze was contained before it could spread further.

As of press time, no casualties had been reported. Authorities confirmed that while property damage occurred in parts of the building, timely intervention prevented what could have been a larger disaster.

Fact-Checking and Public Assurance

The bank’s swift communication is part of a wider effort to counter misinformation, as viral reports had initially linked the fire to UBA’s Marina head office, causing unnecessary panic in the financial district. By clarifying the location and scale of the incident, UBA assured customers and stakeholders of business continuity across its branches and headquarters.

The incident also underscores Lagos State’s vulnerability to building-related emergencies and the importance of strict safety protocols in commercial high-rises across the Island’s densely populated business hub.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Afriland Tower fire Lagos Broad Street fire Lagos Island fire outbreak UBA fire incident UBA House Marina safe
Previous article
Wole Soyinka Rejects US Consulate Visa Reinterview, Calls September 11 Date “Strange and Bizarre”
Next article
EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

Wole Soyinka Rejects US Consulate Visa Reinterview, Calls September 11 Date “Strange and Bizarre”

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — Nobel laureate,...

Tyler Robinson Charged with Murder of Charlie Kirk, Could Face Death Penalty

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors...

Charlie KirK: Prosecutors find Texts Tyler Robinson Confessed , Detailed Rifle Hiding and Planning

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Corruption & Fraud 0
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

Wole Soyinka Rejects US Consulate Visa Reinterview, Calls September 11 Date “Strange and Bizarre”

Diaspora Politics 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — Nobel laureate,...

Tyler Robinson Charged with Murder of Charlie Kirk, Could Face Death Penalty

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria