Tyler Robinson Charged with Murder of Charlie Kirk, Could Face Death Penalty

Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with the aggravated murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to court filings, Robinson planned the attack in advance, leaving a note under his keyboard stating he had the opportunity to kill Kirk and would do so. Prosecutors also revealed a text message confession to his roommate, in which he admitted to the shooting and discussed hiding his rifle and clothing afterward.

Details of the Shooting

Kirk, a leading conservative voice, was gunned down while speaking to students on campus. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of the Losee Center, a nearby campus building. A Utah Valley University police officer had been observing the crowd and identified the roof as a potential position for a shooter, helping authorities gather evidence that led to Robinson.

After the attack, Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and instructed his roommate to conceal evidence. Court documents show that he confessed after the shooting and left a note under his keyboard detailing his plan.

Additional Charges and Court Proceedings

Robinson also faces charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, carrying a potential life sentence

Obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Robinson appeared via virtual court on Tuesday afternoon. No attorney was listed for him in the Utah online court docket, and his family has declined to comment. Authorities said Robinson remained in the area after the shooting, discarding his weapon and clothing.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray described the murder as “an American tragedy,” emphasizing the gravity of the crime and its implications for campus safety.

