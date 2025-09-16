Menu
Tyler Robinson Charged with Murder of Charlie Kirk, Could Face Death Penalty

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with the aggravated murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to court filings, Robinson planned the attack in advance, leaving a note under his keyboard stating he had the opportunity to kill Kirk and would do so. Prosecutors also revealed a text message confession to his roommate, in which he admitted to the shooting and discussed hiding his rifle and clothing afterward.

Details of the Shooting

Kirk, a leading conservative voice, was gunned down while speaking to students on campus. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of the Losee Center, a nearby campus building. A Utah Valley University police officer had been observing the crowd and identified the roof as a potential position for a shooter, helping authorities gather evidence that led to Robinson.

After the attack, Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and instructed his roommate to conceal evidence. Court documents show that he confessed after the shooting and left a note under his keyboard detailing his plan.

Additional Charges and Court Proceedings

Robinson also faces charges of:

  • Felony discharge of a firearm, carrying a potential life sentence
  • Obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Robinson appeared via virtual court on Tuesday afternoon. No attorney was listed for him in the Utah online court docket, and his family has declined to comment. Authorities said Robinson remained in the area after the shooting, discarding his weapon and clothing.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray described the murder as “an American tragedy,” emphasizing the gravity of the crime and its implications for campus safety.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

