Tinubu’s Aide Slams Peter Obi Over Party Hopping

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has criticized former presidential candidate Peter Obi for his frequent party switches. Bwala highlighted Obi’s vow to never leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stating “his family will die” if he did, only to later defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and then the Labour Party.

A History of Party Switching

Bwala pointed out the apparent hypocrisy in Obi’s actions, particularly when Obi described the PDP as a “structure of criminality” after leaving for Labour. He also questioned Obi’s generosity, claiming he has never donated more than N50 million and casting doubt on the circumstances surrounding his charitable activities. Bwala noted that most Nigerian politicians have changed parties at least three times, implying that Obi’s actions are not unusual.

Claims of Imminent Defection to APC

In a previous statement, Bwala claimed that Peter Obi would soon leave the Labour Party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He cited the defection of Valentine Ozigbo, a close ally of Obi, as evidence that Obi’s move to APC was imminent. Bwala’s comments have sparked debate about Obi’s political future and the stability of the Labour Party.

Peter Obi’s 2027 Presidential Ambitions

Peter Obi has declared his intention to run for president in 2027, promising to serve only one term. He outlined his policy priorities, focusing on security, education, and poverty reduction. Obi emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in governance, vowing to promote strong party opposition and end party-switching by elected officials. He has also been meeting with influential figures, including former President Olusegun Obasan, discussing strategies for Nigeria’s future ahead of the 2027 elections .

The exchange between Bwala and Obi underscores the ongoing debate about party loyalty and politicians’ commitment to their causes. As the 2027 elections approach, the political landscape in Nigeria continues to shift, with alliances and defections likely to play a significant role in shaping the country’s future.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.