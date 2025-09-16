Tinubu Cuts Short Vacation, Set to Return to Abuja September 16

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decided to end his two-week work vacation earlier than scheduled and will return to Abuja tomorrow, Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, September 15, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, who confirmed that the President is “resuming official duties ahead of schedule.”

Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on September 4 for France with plans to split his annual holiday between Paris and London, was initially expected back later this month.

During his stay in Paris, the Nigerian leader held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Both leaders reportedly reviewed strategic areas of cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for mutual prosperity and global stability.

The Presidency had earlier announced that the President’s vacation would be divided between France and the United Kingdom before his return.

Tinubu’s early resumption comes at a time of intense political and economic debates at home, with expectations that his government will roll out new measures to address pressing national challenges.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.