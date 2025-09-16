Menu
Bola Tinubu Presidency

Tinubu Cuts Short Vacation, Set to Return to Abuja September 16

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decided to end his two-week work vacation earlier than scheduled and will return to Abuja tomorrow, Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, September 15, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, who confirmed that the President is “resuming official duties ahead of schedule.”

Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on September 4 for France with plans to split his annual holiday between Paris and London, was initially expected back later this month.

During his stay in Paris, the Nigerian leader held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Both leaders reportedly reviewed strategic areas of cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for mutual prosperity and global stability.

The Presidency had earlier announced that the President’s vacation would be divided between France and the United Kingdom before his return.

Tinubu’s early resumption comes at a time of intense political and economic debates at home, with expectations that his government will roll out new measures to address pressing national challenges.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

