TikTok Ownership Deal Nears U.S. Transfer: What Nigeria and Africa Could Learn

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 – A breakthrough in the protracted TikTok saga may be imminent as China and the United States reportedly reached a framework agreement on the ownership of the popular social video platform, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced after trade talks over the weekend in Madrid.

According to Bessent, the framework deal paves the way for the platform, currently owned by China’s ByteDance, to move under U.S. ownership, with final discussions expected between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday. While the commercial terms remain private, officials confirmed that a consensus has been reached on the key elements of the transfer, including safeguarding U.S. user data and securing TikTok’s proprietary algorithm.

The development marks the latest milestone in a years-long struggle over tech sovereignty, data security, and national interests—issues that resonate far beyond U.S.-China relations and have clear lessons for Africa and Nigeria.

Why a TikTok Deal Matters

TikTok has become one of the most downloaded apps globally, including in Nigeria, where millions of users engage daily with the platform for entertainment, education, and business promotion. However, concerns over data privacy and foreign ownership have heightened in the U.S., where laws require Chinese companies to hand over data to the government if requested, raising fears of potential misuse.

Wang Jingtao, deputy director of China’s Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, highlighted during the Madrid talks that both sides agreed on ensuring the intellectual property rights of the platform, including its algorithm, are appropriately handled, while entrusting a U.S.-based partner with user data and content security.

For Nigeria, the negotiations underscore the growing global scrutiny over digital platforms and cross-border data flows. As more Nigerians rely on apps like TikTok for commerce, social engagement, and content creation, the story highlights the need for robust local regulations to protect user data, ensure transparency, and prevent foreign dominance in key digital spaces.

U.S.-China Trade Talks and Broader Implications

The Madrid meeting was the fourth round of trade talks between the two largest economies, part of a larger effort to resolve ongoing trade tensions. Analysts suggest the TikTok deal could be bundled with other commercial arrangements, including commitments on U.S. exports, high-tech controls, and regulatory concessions.

China’s representatives warned against the “politicization” of technology and trade, calling unilateral U.S. restrictions on Chinese companies a form of economic coercion. Bessent and U.S. officials, meanwhile, emphasized national security as the primary motivator for the deal.

For Nigeria and other African nations, the episode serves as a cautionary tale. Increasingly, foreign tech giants control critical digital infrastructure, from social media platforms to payment systems. Without homegrown alternatives or clear policy frameworks, countries risk being at the mercy of geopolitical disputes.

Lessons for Nigeria

Digital Sovereignty Matters: The TikTok case illustrates the importance of national control over platforms that handle sensitive user data. Nigerian policymakers must prioritize cybersecurity laws and data protection measures to prevent foreign entities from unilaterally influencing domestic digital ecosystems. Local Tech Ecosystems: Just as the U.S. seeks to bring TikTok under domestic control, Nigeria should invest in local platforms and innovation hubs. Supporting startups in social media, content distribution, and digital services can reduce dependency on foreign tech giants. Regulatory Oversight: Clear frameworks governing user data, algorithms, and content moderation are critical. The TikTok deal shows that unresolved issues around data privacy can escalate into international disputes, affecting billions of users. Balancing Access and Security: While global platforms bring economic opportunities—content monetization, e-commerce, and advertising—they also introduce security and privacy challenges. Nigeria must strike a balance between embracing global technology and protecting citizens’ rights.

Looking Ahead

With the Trump-Xi conversation scheduled for Friday, the TikTok ownership transfer remains tentative but highly significant. For Nigeria, the story is not just about a social media app; it is a wake-up call for governments across Africa to take seriously the control, governance, and security of their digital spaces.

As millions of Nigerians continue to scroll, post, and shop on platforms like TikTok, the future of digital sovereignty, data protection, and local tech innovation will depend on proactive policies, investments in homegrown solutions, and lessons learned from international precedents.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.