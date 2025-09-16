EDITORIAL: The True Test of Reform: Applause Abroad, Hardship at Home

Nigeria’s economic reforms may win international praise, but ordinary citizens are still feeling the pinch.

By Naija247news Editorial Team – Abuja, Sept. 2025

Nigeria is navigating its most far-reaching economic reforms in decades. The removal of the petrol subsidy and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime were hailed internationally as bold and overdue, essential to restoring investor confidence and addressing fiscal leakages.

Yet, for millions of Nigerians, these landmark measures remain abstract victories on paper. Daily life is still dominated by rising food prices, stagnant incomes, and shrinking purchasing power—a stark reminder that macro-level reforms do not automatically translate into relief at the household level.

A Historical Perspective on Reform

Nigeria has attempted similar structural adjustments before. In 2012 and 2016, subsidy reforms and exchange rate realignments were introduced with promises of economic stability. While these moves temporarily improved government finances and attracted foreign investors, they were followed by public protests, high inflation, and limited relief for ordinary citizens.

The lesson from history is clear: policy success depends on execution and citizen-focused implementation, not just macroeconomic indicators or IMF commendations.

Debt: The Invisible Weight

By March 2025, Nigeria’s total public debt had risen to ₦149 trillion, increasing more than 22% in a single year. Debt now accounts for 53% of GDP, with debt servicing consuming over three-quarters of federal revenue.

Much of the fiscal space created by subsidy removal is being absorbed by recurrent expenditures and interest payments. External obligations have become more costly due to naira depreciation, offsetting gains from subsidy savings.

Experts warn that unless the debt trajectory is managed, even bold reforms risk being undermined by financial constraints.

Dr. Chinedu Agbasi, an agricultural economist, told Naija247news:

“Debt servicing is like pouring water into a bucket with holes. The government saves on subsidy, but much of it disappears servicing debt before it reaches critical sectors.”

Poverty and Inflation: A Daily Struggle

While official data suggest that inflation is moderating, household realities paint a different picture. In 2023, approximately 87 million Nigerians lived below the poverty line. By 2024, the poverty rate rose to 46 percent, with millions more projected to fall into deprivation as food and essential goods become increasingly unaffordable.

In Lagos, a market trader recounts:

“Rice used to cost ₦30,000 for a bag; now it’s ₦45,000. Customers complain, sales are down, and we barely make enough to feed our families.”

In Benue State, a maize farmer says:

“We harvest plenty, but without storage and good prices, most of it rots. Subsidy removal didn’t help me sell my produce or pay school fees for my children.”

These stories illustrate a fundamental truth: reforms are not felt unless they reach the people who grow, trade, and consume Nigeria’s food and goods.

The Disconnect Between Policy and Reality

Internationally, Nigeria’s reforms have been lauded as “courageous” and “necessary.” Yet, ordinary citizens often experience higher costs, shrinking incomes, and fewer opportunities.

GDP growth is concentrated in capital-intensive sectors—oil, banking, and telecommunications—that generate few jobs. Meanwhile, sectors that employ the majority, such as agriculture and informal trade, continue to struggle under rising costs and limited support.

This disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and lived realities highlights a critical point: reform cannot be measured solely by investor sentiment or balance sheets. The true metric is whether citizens feel relief in their daily lives

Learning from Other Countries

Other nations provide lessons on linking reforms to tangible benefits:

Ghana: Paired subsidy rationalisation with targeted cash transfers, reducing public backlash and supporting vulnerable households.

Indonesia: Reformed fuel subsidies while investing savings into rural infrastructure and education, ensuring growth was inclusive.

India: Coupled grain reserve modernization with digital tracking and farmer price support, turning structural reforms into tangible income gains.

For Nigeria, these examples underscore the importance of coupling fiscal adjustment with social protection and sectoral support.

Policy Recommendations for Nigeria

To make the current reforms truly transformative, the government must:

Mobilize Revenue Transparently: Beyond fuel subsidies, address tax leakages, diversify revenue, and strengthen enforcement.

Prioritize Citizen-Focused Spending: Allocate savings to social programs, healthcare, education, and rural infrastructure that directly benefit households. Support Employment and SMEs: Encourage labor-intensive sectors, support small businesses, and provide incentives for agribusiness growth. Invest in Social Safety Nets: Targeted cash transfers, food programs, and subsidy adjustments for vulnerable populations can cushion the impact of reforms. Improve Transparency and Communication: Regular reporting on where savings go and what reforms achieve builds trust and public buy-in.

Dr. Agbasi emphasizes:

“Reform is a test of governance, not just economics. People need to see that policy changes improve their lives, not just the headline numbers.”

Conclusion: Reform Measured by Relief

Nigeria’s economic reforms are undeniably necessary. The fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisationhave corrected distortions that long undermined growth.

Yet, success will ultimately be measured not by applause abroad or favorable GDP numbers, but by whether Nigerians experience tangible relief. Can families afford food? Can graduates find meaningful employment? Can farmers earn from their harvests?

Until these questions are answered affirmatively, reform will remain partial and abstract—a story of progress on paper, but hardship at home.

For the Tinubu administration, the challenge is clear: link structural reforms to human realities, or risk eroding trust and deepening inequality. The true test of reform is not international recognition—it is relief that can be felt at the family table, in the marketplace, and across Nigeria’s communities.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.



