Geopolitics

Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – New York, Sept. 16, 2025 – State terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, were dismissed Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The 27-year-old appeared shackled in tan prison attire shortly before 9:30 a.m., acknowledging supporters and the press with subtle gestures as he entered and exited the courtroom.

Mangione faces both state and federal charges for the December killing of Thompson, a husband and father of two, outside a Manhattan hotel. The state case originally included 11 counts, including murder and terrorism, while federal charges carry the potential death penalty. The defense argued that pursuing both state and federal cases could constitute double jeopardy, but Judge Gregory Carro rejected this claim in his written ruling.

Terrorism Charges Dropped

The defense successfully moved to dismiss the two state terrorism charges, which alleged Mangione intended to “violently broadcast a social and political message to the public at large.”

Judge Carro ruled the counts—first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism—were legally insufficient.

“There was no evidence presented of a desire to terrorize the public, inspire widespread fear, engage in a broader campaign of violence, or to conspire with organized terrorist groups,” the judge wrote. “Here, the crime—the heinous, but targeted and discrete killing of one person—is very different from the examples of terrorism set forth in the statute.”

Remaining Charges and Court Proceedings

Mangione still faces nine state counts, including second-degree murder and eight weapons-related charges. A conviction on the top count could result in 25 years to life. He has pleaded not guilty.

Following the ruling, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said:

“We respect the Court’s decision and will proceed on the remaining nine counts, including Murder in the Second Degree.”

The defense has also requested the suppression of evidence from Mangione’s backpack, including a gun and a notebook, arguing that the items were obtained without a search warrant. Prosecutors have denied the claim and asked the court to compel the defense to indicate whether they will pursue an insanity defense or present psychiatric evidence.

Judge Carro did not rule on these outstanding motions Tuesday. Hearings are scheduled to begin December 1, which will determine whether Mangione’s statements to police and the physical evidence can be admitted and whether non-witnesses may testify.

Visa Fees Are Non-Refundable Regardless of Outcome – U.S. Embassy Tells Nigerians
Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander 'Gentle de Yahoo,' Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States
