Strong Foreign Appetite for Nigerian Debt Boosts Naira to Seven-Month High

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 – Nigeria’s naira surged to its strongest level in nearly seven monthson Monday, driven by robust foreign demand for local debt instruments and higher oil export earnings. Analysts say the rally reflects growing investor confidence in the Nigerian economy ahead of a potential interest rate cut expected later this week.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the naira closed at ₦1,495.25 per U.S. dollar, slipping below the psychologically significant ₦1,500 mark for the first time since February 2025. The uptick comes amid continued inflows from foreign portfolio investors, who are attracted by the high yields offered by Nigerian government bonds and treasury bills.

Oil Exports and Investor Confidence

Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest oil producer has long tied the naira to global crude prices. According to market watchers, stronger oil export earnings in recent weeks have injected much-needed foreign currency into the system, easing pressure on the central bank and supporting the local currency.

At the same time, foreign investors are increasingly drawn to Nigerian debt, seeking higher yields compared to other emerging markets. The combination of rising reserves, improving liquidity, and expectations of lower borrowing costs is boosting market sentiment.

“Foreign investors are finding Nigerian debt attractive because of the high returns and increasing confidence in macroeconomic stability,” said a Lagos-based fixed-income analyst who asked not to be named. “This is a key factor in the naira’s recent rally.”

Implications for Businesses and Consumers

A stronger naira has immediate benefits for businesses that rely on imports, including manufacturers, technology firms, and retailers. Lower exchange rates reduce the cost of imported raw materials and equipment, potentially curbing inflationary pressures.

For ordinary Nigerians, the currency rebound may also ease the cost of foreign travel, online subscriptions, and imported goods. However, economists caution that sustaining the naira at this level will require continued fiscal prudence, strong oil revenue management, and stable foreign investment inflows.

Outlook Ahead

Investors will be watching closely for signals from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is expected to review interest rates later this week. A potential cut could further stimulate economic activity but may also influence currency movements depending on how global investors react.

As Nigeria navigates both global oil market volatility and domestic economic pressures, the current naira rally signals growing optimism among investors and reflects the broader resilience of Africa’s largest economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.