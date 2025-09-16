Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bola Tinubu Presidency

President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Two-Week Vacation in France

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after a two-week annual vacation in Paris, France, where he also held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The presidential jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening, September 16, 2025. Tinubu was warmly received at the Presidential Wing by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, among other top officials.

The President had departed Nigeria on September 4 to observe part of his annual holiday, with initial plans to split the period between France and the United Kingdom. However, the Presidency confirmed on Monday that Tinubu had cut his trip short to return ahead of schedule.

The visit to France, which included a high-profile engagement with Macron, is being interpreted by analysts as part of the administration’s continued push to deepen Nigeria–France diplomatic and economic ties, particularly in areas of trade, investment, and security cooperation.

Tinubu’s return comes at a crucial time, as his government faces mounting economic pressures, ongoing constitutional reform debates, and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Bola Tinubu returns Abuja Nigeria president Macron meeting Tinubu annual holiday 2025 Tinubu Paris trip Tinubu vacation France
Previous article
Paul Okoye Reveals ‘Biggest Flex’ in Relationships: When Women Pay the Bills
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Paul Okoye Reveals ‘Biggest Flex’ in Relationships: When Women Pay the Bills

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – Nigerian singer...

IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has...

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

UBA Debunks Reports Of Fire At Marina Head Office

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 — Panic swept...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Paul Okoye Reveals ‘Biggest Flex’ in Relationships: When Women Pay the Bills

Arts & Entertainment 0
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – Nigerian singer...

IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’

National Politics 0
Lagos – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has...

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Corruption & Fraud 0
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria