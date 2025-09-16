President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Two-Week Vacation in France

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country after a two-week annual vacation in Paris, France, where he also held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The presidential jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening, September 16, 2025. Tinubu was warmly received at the Presidential Wing by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, among other top officials.

The President had departed Nigeria on September 4 to observe part of his annual holiday, with initial plans to split the period between France and the United Kingdom. However, the Presidency confirmed on Monday that Tinubu had cut his trip short to return ahead of schedule.

The visit to France, which included a high-profile engagement with Macron, is being interpreted by analysts as part of the administration’s continued push to deepen Nigeria–France diplomatic and economic ties, particularly in areas of trade, investment, and security cooperation.

Tinubu’s return comes at a crucial time, as his government faces mounting economic pressures, ongoing constitutional reform debates, and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

