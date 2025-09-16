Presidency, APC Fire Back at Atiku Over Hunger, Hardship Claims

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress have strongly criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his warning that hunger and hardship in Nigeria could lead to a revolution. Atiku’s comments have sparked a heated debate, with the ruling party and the government defending their economic policies.

A War of Words

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Atiku’s claims as “grossly misleading” and “out of touch” with the positive developments in the country. Onanuga pointed to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing a decline in inflation for the fifth consecutive month and a record trade surplus. He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made significant progress in correcting economic errors inherited from previous administrations.

APC Joins the Fray

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka also rebuked Atiku, saying he sees hopelessness where every Nigerian sees hope. Morka attributed Nigeria’s challenges to the legacy of previous administrations, particularly the PDP era when Atiku was Vice President. He praised President Tinubu’s bold reforms, citing the stability in foreign exchange and the increase in foreign reserves from $32 billion to nearly $42 billion.

Economic Reforms Under Fire

Atiku’s warnings about the dire consequences of hunger and poverty have been met with skepticism by the Presidency and the APC. While Atiku argues that the Tinubu administration’s reforms have not benefited the poor, the government insists that the reforms are yielding positive results. The debate highlights the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s economy and the divergent views on how to address them

The exchange between Atiku and the Presidency underscores the deepening debate about Nigeria’s economic future. As the government continues to implement its reforms, Nigerians will be watching closely to see if the policies yield tangible benefits for the populace. The warnings from Atiku and others may prompt a reevaluation of the administration’s approach to addressing poverty and hunger .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.