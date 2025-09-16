Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Presidency, APC Fire Back at Atiku Over Hunger, Hardship Claims

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress have strongly criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his warning that hunger and hardship in Nigeria could lead to a revolution. Atiku’s comments have sparked a heated debate, with the ruling party and the government defending their economic policies.

A War of Words

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Atiku’s claims as “grossly misleading” and “out of touch” with the positive developments in the country. Onanuga pointed to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing a decline in inflation for the fifth consecutive month and a record trade surplus. He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made significant progress in correcting economic errors inherited from previous administrations.

APC Joins the Fray

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka also rebuked Atiku, saying he sees hopelessness where every Nigerian sees hope. Morka attributed Nigeria’s challenges to the legacy of previous administrations, particularly the PDP era when Atiku was Vice President. He praised President Tinubu’s bold reforms, citing the stability in foreign exchange and the increase in foreign reserves from $32 billion to nearly $42 billion.

Economic Reforms Under Fire

Atiku’s warnings about the dire consequences of hunger and poverty have been met with skepticism by the Presidency and the APC. While Atiku argues that the Tinubu administration’s reforms have not benefited the poor, the government insists that the reforms are yielding positive results. The debate highlights the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s economy and the divergent views on how to address them

The exchange between Atiku and the Presidency underscores the deepening debate about Nigeria’s economic future. As the government continues to implement its reforms, Nigerians will be watching closely to see if the policies yield tangible benefits for the populace. The warnings from Atiku and others may prompt a reevaluation of the administration’s approach to addressing poverty and hunger .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. Atiku Abubakar 2. Presidency 3. APC 4. Nigerian Economy 5. Hunger 6. Hardship 7. Bola Tinubu 8. Economic Reforms 9. Nigeria News 10. Politics
Previous article
Tinubu’s Return to Abuja: A Signal of Renewed Focus on Governance
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s Return to Abuja: A Signal of Renewed Focus on Governance

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu is expected back...

INEC’s Credibility Under Siege: Buba Galadima Sounds Alarm

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission's ability...

From Failure to Fintech Giant: How Tayo Oviosu Turned Setbacks into Paga’s Billion-Naira Impact

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Team – Lagos, September 2025 Not every...

Toke Makinwa’s Motherhood Journey: Conceiving at 40 and Redefining Possibilities for Nigerian Women

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — When celebrated...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s Return to Abuja: A Signal of Renewed Focus on Governance

Politics & Governance 0
16, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu is expected back...

INEC’s Credibility Under Siege: Buba Galadima Sounds Alarm

Politics & Governance 0
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission's ability...

From Failure to Fintech Giant: How Tayo Oviosu Turned Setbacks into Paga’s Billion-Naira Impact

Fintech & Digital Payments 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team – Lagos, September 2025 Not every...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria