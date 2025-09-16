PDP Accuses APC of ‘Endorsement Shopping’ Amid Growing Fears Ahead of 2027 Polls

Naija247news reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a state of panic as the 2027 general election approaches, accusing it of violating the 2022 Electoral Act through premature campaigning and orchestrated endorsements.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the APC has resorted to “endorsement shopping” in a desperate bid to shore up President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s image, rather than allowing his achievements to speak for themselves.

Naija247news gathered that Ologunagba expressed concerns about what he described as the ruling party’s deliberate efforts to manipulate public perception through orchestrated political theatrics.

“The APC is now calibrated to a new level where they panic and begin to do what I call endorsement shopping,” he said. “If the president is doing well and the APC is succeeding, they should let their work speak for them.”

Naija247news understands that the PDP is actively rebuilding its internal structure and preparing to relaunch itself at the party’s scheduled national convention on November 15 and 16, as part of a broader strategy to reclaim power in 2027.

Ologunagba warned that any attempt to subvert the electoral process would be strongly resisted, emphasizing the importance of credible elections and the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in safeguarding democracy.

“We want votes to count, be counted, and reflect the people’s wishes. INEC must ensure transparency and fairness,” he declared.

According to Naija247news, Ologunagba also called for urgent amendments to the Electoral Act to mandate the electronic transmission of results, citing what he described as “institutional manipulation” during previous elections.

“Why does an ATM card work flawlessly in a remote village, but BVAS fails in the same area during elections?” he questioned. “It strongly suggests a deliberate act. Nigerians will no longer accept such excuses.”

Naija247news gathered that since early 2025, some APC leaders and opposition figures have already declared support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition, a development the PDP believes underscores the ruling party’s growing unease over its performance and public perception.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.