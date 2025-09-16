Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Paul Okoye Reveals ‘Biggest Flex’ in Relationships: When Women Pay the Bills

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare duo, has sparked fresh conversations on social media after sharing what he considers the “biggest flex” in relationships.

In a post on his Instagram page, Okoye stated that for him, nothing shows love, balance, and partnership more than when a woman steps up to pay the bills and allows her man take a break from financial responsibilities.

“The biggest flex in a relationship is when a woman pays the bills and lets the man rest,” he wrote, hinting at a redefinition of traditional gender roles in Nigerian homes.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some praised his view as a refreshing take on equality in relationships, others argued that financial leadership should remain the man’s role.

Paul Okoye, who continues to pursue a successful solo career after Psquare’s split, is no stranger to sparking debates on love, money, and family life through his social media posts.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Paul Okoye biggest flex Paul Okoye love and money Psquare singer Instagram post Rudeboy relationship advice women paying bills Nigeria
Previous article
IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’
Next article
President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Two-Week Vacation in France
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Two-Week Vacation in France

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – President Bola...

IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has...

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

UBA Debunks Reports Of Fire At Marina Head Office

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 — Panic swept...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Two-Week Vacation in France

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – President Bola...

IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’

National Politics 0
Lagos – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has...

EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Corruption & Fraud 0
Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria