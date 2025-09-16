Paul Okoye Reveals ‘Biggest Flex’ in Relationships: When Women Pay the Bills

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 16, 2025 – Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare duo, has sparked fresh conversations on social media after sharing what he considers the “biggest flex” in relationships.

In a post on his Instagram page, Okoye stated that for him, nothing shows love, balance, and partnership more than when a woman steps up to pay the bills and allows her man take a break from financial responsibilities.

“The biggest flex in a relationship is when a woman pays the bills and lets the man rest,” he wrote, hinting at a redefinition of traditional gender roles in Nigerian homes.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some praised his view as a refreshing take on equality in relationships, others argued that financial leadership should remain the man’s role.

Paul Okoye, who continues to pursue a successful solo career after Psquare’s split, is no stranger to sparking debates on love, money, and family life through his social media posts.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.