Corruption & Fraud

Nigerian Man, Ehis Lawrence Akhimie, Jailed 97 Months in U.S. for $6m Inheritance Fraud Scheme

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — A Nigerian national, Ehis Lawrence Akhimie, has been sentenced to 97 months in prison in the United States for his role in a transnational inheritance fraud scheme that defrauded over 400 elderly and vulnerable victims of more than $6 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced the sentencing in a statement on Monday, September 15. Akhimie, 41, was extradited from the United Kingdom and sentenced on September 11, 2025.

With his sentencing, eight Nigerians have now been convicted and jailed in connection with the scheme.

Fraudulent Inheritance Letters

According to court documents, Akhimie and his co-conspirators mailed personalized letters to elderly U.S. residents over several years.

The letters falsely claimed to be from a bank in Spain, informing recipients they were entitled to multimillion-dollar inheritances from deceased relatives abroad. Victims were then deceived into paying various “fees” — including delivery charges, taxes, and clearance payments — before receiving their supposed funds.

Instead of any inheritance, victims’ money was routed through a complex web of U.S.-based intermediaries, many of whom were themselves former fraud victims, to accounts controlled by the conspirators.

In his guilty plea, Akhimie admitted to defrauding victims of over $6 million

U.S. Officials Condemn Exploitation of Elderly

U.S. prosecutors and law enforcement officials condemned the crimes as a betrayal of vulnerable communities.

  • “Schemes like this steal not only money but dignity from our seniors,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones.

  • Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate stressed the importance of international collaboration in tackling cross-border crime.

  • The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) vowed continued vigilance against transnational fraud targeting American consumers.

Wider Network of Convictions

Akhimie is the eighth Nigerian sentenced in connection with the scheme.

In April, District Judge Roy K. Altman sentenced Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata, extradited from Portugal, to 97 months in prison, describing the crime as “an incredibly serious offense” targeting “the most vulnerable members of society.”

The investigation involved USPIS, HSI, Europol, the UK’s National Crime Agency, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

Nigerian Context

Cases like Akhimie’s have drawn renewed scrutiny to the activities of Nigerian-linked transnational fraud rings, which have damaged the country’s international reputation despite efforts by local authorities to combat cybercrime and online scams.

Analysts warn that while Nigeria’s fintech and digital economy are expanding globally, the persistence of fraud-related convictions abroad risks overshadowing legitimate innovation.

