Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian Army has announced the capture of Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, also known as Gentle de Yahoo, a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, working alongside other security agencies, apprehended Okorienta at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. The operation yielded a cache of weapons and equipment, including an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag.

Troops also discovered a workshop for dismantling stolen vehicles, destroying 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

Coordinated Operations Across Nigeria

Beyond Imo State, the Army confirmed coordinated missions in Adamawa, Katsina, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, and Plateau States, resulting in:

  • Rescue of 11 kidnap victims: five in Madagali LGA (Adamawa), five in Malumfashi LGA (Katsina), and two in Lokoja (Kogi).
  • Neutralization of armed threats: two terrorists killed in Katsina, with recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle. In Benue, a violent extremist was killed, with charms and a mobile phone seized.
  • Arrests: 11 suspects linked to armed robbery, gunrunning, and violent extremism detained across Benue, Kogi, and Kaduna.
  • Recovery of stolen property: 40 stolen cattle retrieved in Plateau State and returned to rightful owners.

Ongoing Security Efforts

The Nigerian Army credited these successes to collaboration with sister security agencies, emphasizing that joint operations continue to weaken criminal networks and restore security across the country.

“Our sustained operations demonstrate the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces and allied agencies to dismantle armed criminal structures and protect citizens across Nigeria,” the Army said in a statement.

Tags: arms cache recovered Nigeria ESN commander Imo Gentle de Yahoo captured IPOB commander arrested kidnap victims rescued Nigeria Nigerian Army operations Plateau stolen cattle recovered
