Nigeria Suspends Controversial 4% FOB Customs Charge After Industry Backlash

Naija247news — Abuja, September 16, 2025 — In a major relief to importers and businesses across Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Finance has ordered the immediate suspension of the four per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The directive, conveyed in an official letter signed by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, was addressed to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi. It follows weeks of mounting opposition from trade groups, importers, and analysts, who warned that the levy would cripple businesses, worsen inflation, and further erode Nigeria’s fragile trade competitiveness.

Why the Suspension Matters

The 4% FOB charge, introduced in August 2025, was pegged to the value of imported goods including transport costs to the port of origin. Customs positioned it as a replacement for the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and the 7% import duty surcharge. Officials had argued that the revenues would fund technology upgrades within the NCS.

But for businesses, the math told a harsher story.

Import duty calculations reviewed by BusinessDay suggested costs of clearing goods at Nigerian ports had spiked by as much as 186% for some categories of merchandise since the tariff was enforced.

The Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) estimated the FOB levy would add ₦4 trillion annually to freight costs.

Most significantly, importers stressed that the burden would trickle down to end-users — translating into higher prices of food, fuel, raw materials, and manufactured goods.

This prospect struck a particularly painful note in an economy already battling inflation above 30%, rising exchange rate pressures, and sluggish consumer demand.

Stakeholder Pushback and Economic Risks

The backlash against the levy cut across sectors:

Importers and traders warned of reduced competitiveness against neighbouring ports in Cotonou, Lome, and Tema, which already attract Nigerian-bound cargo because of lower clearing costs.

Manufacturers cautioned that input costs would skyrocket, undermining the government’s own campaign to boost local production and encourage industrialisation.

Economists flagged the policy as pro-cyclical — effectively tightening the noose on businesses during a period of weak growth.

“The FOB levy looked more like a tax grab than a reform,” one Lagos-based logistics operator told Naija247news. “It ignored the realities of Nigeria’s inflationary environment and the pressure already facing supply chains.”

Indeed, Nigeria’s track record in trade facilitation is chequered. Multiple levies, port inefficiencies, and regulatory overlap have made import clearance one of the most expensive in Africa. The FOB charge, many argued, compounded these systemic bottlenecks rather than solving them.

Government Rationale for the U-Turn

In his suspension order, Finance Minister Wale Edun framed the decision as the outcome of “extensive consultations with stakeholders, including trade experts and government officials.”

The ministry acknowledged that the levy presented “significant challenges to Nigerian trade facilitation, the business environment, and economic stability.”

Edun noted that pausing the levy would provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the framework and allow government to explore a more equitable revenue structure that balances the dual priorities of revenue generation and economic growth.

This framing is consistent with the Tinubu administration’s broader reformist stance, which has sought to present Nigeria as a more investment-friendly destination. Vice President Kashim Shettima recently argued that the reforms are “beginning to show results” — but the FOB backlash underscored how delicate the balance between fiscal pressures and private sector realities has become.

Customs’ Position and the Revenue Dilemma

Customs Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi had earlier defended the levy, saying it was designed to fund technology upgrades at the NCS to improve efficiency, monitoring, and revenue collection.

Nigeria’s customs revenue is a vital contributor to the federal purse, particularly at a time of narrowing oil receipts and growing expenditure commitments.

Yet the suspension raises an enduring question:

How can Nigeria expand non-oil revenues without suffocating trade and investment?

Economists argue that while Customs needs to modernise, the financing model must not be built on punitive levies that discourage imports or drive trade into informal channels.

Business Climate and Regional Competitiveness

Nigeria’s suspension of the FOB levy has been welcomed by the private sector as a corrective move. Analysts point out that the decision sends an important signal to investors that the government is willing to listen and adjust.

The stakes are high. Nigeria has long struggled with cargo diversion to neighbouring ports — particularly Cotonou in Benin Republic, where clearing costs are often significantly cheaper. This has eroded revenues for Nigerian ports and undermined the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

“The suspension helps Nigeria remain in the game,” said an economist at a Lagos think tank. “But the structural issues — inefficiency, bureaucracy, and multiplicity of charges — still need urgent reform.”

The Consumer Impact

Beyond trade statistics, the real winners of the suspension may be ordinary Nigerians.

Had the levy persisted, the ripple effect would have been felt on:

Food prices, with imported staples and inputs facing higher clearing costs.

Energy products, where imported refined fuel and components could have spiked further.

Household goods, including electronics, clothing, and construction materials.

Given Nigeria’s inflationary climate, even marginal increases could have triggered disproportionate hardship.

What Next? Reviewing the Revenue Framework

The Ministry of Finance has pledged to collaborate with Customs, trade stakeholders, and policy experts to design a “more efficient, equitable, and growth-friendly revenue framework.”

Possible alternatives being considered include:

Digitisation of customs clearance to cut leakages.

Rationalisation of overlapping levies and charges.

Incentive-based tariffs that reward compliance rather than punish participation.

Aligning Nigeria’s tariff structure more closely with ECOWAS standards.

If implemented, such reforms could ease trade flows, reduce opportunities for corruption, and enhance Nigeria’s reputation as a business destination.

Conclusion: A Necessary Pause in the Reform Journey

The suspension of the 4% FOB levy underscores a key lesson for Nigeria’s reform agenda: policy must balance fiscal ambition with business realities.

While Customs’ desire for improved technology and efficiency is valid, the mechanism chosen sparked fears of higher inflation, reduced competitiveness, and trade diversion.

By listening to stakeholders and adjusting course, the Finance Ministry has bought time to rethink revenue generation in a way that supports — rather than strangles — economic growth.

The challenge now is to ensure the pause translates into a genuine restructuring of Nigeria’s trade facilitation ecosystem. Otherwise, the cycle of sudden levies and hasty suspensions will continue to undermine both government credibility and investor confidence.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.