Netanyahu: Israel Must Adopt “Autarkic Characteristics” to Survive Post-Gaza Global Isolation

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has for the first time openly acknowledged that Israel is grappling with a “kind of isolation” in the international community as its war in Gaza nears its second year, warning that the backlash could last for years and force major shifts in the country’s economy and defense strategy.

Speaking at a finance ministry conference on Monday, Netanyahu said Israel must adopt “autarkic characteristics” – a model of greater economic self-reliance – to withstand growing restrictions from its traditional allies. “It’s a word I hate,” he admitted, recalling his free-market reforms in earlier years. “But circumstances have changed.”

Arms Embargo Threats and Strained Alliances

The Israeli leader pointed to the defense industry as particularly vulnerable. With France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and the UK imposing or considering arms embargoes, he stressed the need to ramp up local weapons production. “We’re going to be Athens and super Sparta combined. We have no choice,” Netanyahu declared.

The United States remains Israel’s main supplier of military hardware, despite international pressure. Although Washington briefly delayed shipments under President Biden, the Trump administration lifted those restrictions earlier this year.

Domestic Pressures Mount

Netanyahu’s remarks came amid mounting domestic criticism. Families of hostages still held in Gaza, sections of the military, and opposition leaders argue that prolonging the war is isolating Israel diplomatically while endangering lives.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Netanyahu on X, writing: “Isolation is not fate; it is the result of Netanyahu’s flawed and failed policy.”

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot also warned that the government risks irreparable damage to Israel’s international reputation.

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv again rallied over the weekend, demanding that the government prioritize hostage negotiations over military escalation.

Global Fallout Over Gaza War

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has drawn sharp rebukes from humanitarian groups, the United Nations, and several Western governments, who warn that rising civilian casualties could deepen accusations of war crimes and genocide – charges Israel rejects.

Netanyahu partly blamed the backlash on what he described as “an extreme Islamist agenda” shaping European policy and regional rivals such as Qatar amplifying anti-Israel narratives online. He warned that sanctions, beyond arms restrictions, could follow.

Economic Outlook

Despite the concerns, Netanyahu insisted that Israel’s economy remains resilient, citing a bullish stock market and declining inflation. “Investing in Israel is the smart thing to do,” he told investors, promising to double down on domestic defense production and reduce dependence on “weak Western European leaders who surrender to extreme Muslim minorities in their countries.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed Netanyahu, describing Israel’s economy as “strong enough to weather the storm.”

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu appeared alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Israel and criticized countries such as France, Canada, and Australia for considering recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of this month’s UN General Assembly.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.