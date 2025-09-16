National Identity Day: Every Nigerian Must Be Recognised and Verifiable – Tinubu

Naija247news reports that President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a Nigeria where every citizen’s identity is secure, verifiable, and universally recognized. The president made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 National Day of Identity celebration, themed *“Public Key Infrastructure (PKI): Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure.”*

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu emphasized the critical importance of digital identity in national development, stating that identity is more than a record — it is the foundation of citizenship and the gateway to opportunity. He described the National Identity Number (NIN) as “the common key that unlocks opportunity, strengthens governance, and builds trust.”

“Without PKI, digital interactions remain vulnerable. But with it, Nigeria can build an ecosystem where trust is guaranteed, fraud is reduced, services are streamlined, and every citizen can engage with government and private institutions with confidence,” Tinubu said.

Naija247news understands that Tinubu also commended the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), led by Director General Abisoye Coker-Odusote, for significant innovations in identity management. These include the NINAUTH authentication system, expansion of diaspora enrolment centres, and ward-level enrollment initiatives using National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

According to Naija247news, the president highlighted NIN integration across critical sectors including banking, health insurance, pensions, social welfare, and security services. With over 126 million Nigerians enrolled in the national database, Tinubu noted this reflects “126 million stories of visibility, empowerment, and inclusion.”

Naija247news reports that the NIMC DG, Coker-Odusote, revealed the national database capacity has now expanded from 100 million to 250 million records. Over 1,500 enrolment devices have been deployed nationwide and more than 200 diaspora centres are active.

She emphasized the importance of the NIN in enabling access to government services. Over 449,000 students have accessed educational loans through NELFUND using their NIN, and identity data is now being used to facilitate the distribution of subsidized agricultural commodities.

On the issue of data security, Naija247news gathered that the NIMC DG assured Nigerians that the database remains secure, denying any breach. She disclosed the commission is collaborating with the police cybercrime unit, banks, and telecoms operators to prevent identity theft and fraud.

In his remarks, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo stressed the need to treat identity systems as strategic national infrastructure. He outlined five pillars for digital transformation: legal clarity, technical standards, interoperability, local capacity, and privacy protection.

Tunji-Ojo stated, “A credible PKI must be built on international standards and managed transparently to ensure global recognition of Nigerian digital certificates and signatures.”

Naija247news understands that the federal government is urging banks, tech firms, and development partners to support the nation’s digital trust framework, which is essential for the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.