Naira Climbs to Five-Month High at N1,497/$ as MPC Members Project Medium-Term Stability

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — The Nigerian naira surged to a five-month high of N1,497.46 per dollar at the official market on Monday, buoyed by improved foreign exchange (FX) liquidity and easing demand pressures, in what policymakers describe as a signal of growing stability in the currency market.

The last time the local currency traded stronger than this level was on March 4, 2025, when it closed at N1,491.67 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira has appreciated by 2.9 percent year-to-date, strengthening by N43.9 from N1,541.36 per dollar in January to N1,497.46 on September 15, 2025. On a daily basis, the currency gained 0.3 percent or N4.03, up from Friday’s N1,501.49 close.

At the parallel market, the naira also inched stronger, exchanging at N1,525/$ compared with N1,530 last week.

MPC Members Back Outlook of Sustained Stability

Insights from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reveal broad consensus that the currency is on a stable trajectory, supported by reforms and stronger reserve buffers.

Bala Moh’d Bello , MPC member, said exchange rate stability reflects the effect of tighter liquidity management, increased investor confidence, and adjustments to the FX framework. He noted that speculative activities had declined significantly, making room for greater transparency and genuine price discovery.

Aloysius Uche Ordu pointed out that narrowing gaps between official and Bureau de Change (BDC) rates signal improved liquidity. Strong remittances and foreign portfolio inflows have boosted reserves, which reached $40.11 billion as of July 18, 2025 , covering about 9.5 months of imports .

Bandele A. G. Amoo highlighted that improved sectoral performance and Nigeria’s stable balance of payments are bolstering investor sentiment, while portfolio inflows recorded positive net contributions at the end of June.

Emem Usoro , Deputy Governor of CBN, said reforms have anchored both transparency and investor confidence, reducing inflation pass-through effects and reinforcing disinflationary momentum.

Lamido Abubakar Yuguda stressed that efforts to attract diaspora remittances are yielding results, providing vital buffers to stabilize the naira further.

Mustapha Akinkunmi emphasized resilience despite global uncertainties. He noted exchange rate volatility dropped sharply from N203/$ in 2024 to just N5.34/$ in the first half of 2025, while reserves rose from $34.76 billion in June 2024 to $37.81 billion in June 2025, and further to $40.11 billion in July

FX Inflows and Market Dynamics

According to Coronation Merchant Bank Research, total FX inflows declined slightly to $550.9 million last week, down from $567.2 million in the prior week.

Breakdown:

Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI): $303.8m (55.15%)

Exporters: $97.0m (17.61%)

Non-bank corporates: $91.3m (17.57%)

Other corporates: $23.8m (4.32%)

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $18.7m (3.39%)

CBN: $13.0m (2.36%)

Individuals: $3.3m (0.6%)

Notably, the CBN made no direct interventions during the week. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s gross reserves rose by $357.84 million (0.87%) to $41.66 billion as of Thursday, sustained by steady daily accretions.

Outlook: Stronger Buffers, Reduced Speculation

Analysts say Nigeria’s FX outlook is being bolstered by reforms that reduce arbitrage opportunities, strong portfolio inflows, and proactive CBN measures. With reserves covering nearly 10 months of imports and speculative activities sharply down, MPC members argue the naira is set to maintain medium-term stability, even amid global uncertainties.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.