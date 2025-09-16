Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza

Naija247news reports that Israel has launched a long-anticipated major ground offensive into Gaza City, marking a new and intense phase in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The operation, which began on Tuesday, has triggered mass displacement as thousands of Palestinians fled the densely populated urban centre in search of safety.

Naija247news gathered that the offensive was launched shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level discussions with United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, during a situational review of the conflict. The talks reportedly centered around strategic military goals and humanitarian concerns.

According to Naija247news, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Eyal Zamir, defended the invasion as a necessary action to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure and secure the release of hostages. “The maneuver in Gaza City is a significant step to carry out our highest moral and important duty — to return all the hostages home and to dismantle the military and governing capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization,” Zamir stated.

Naija247news understands that this move into Gaza City is especially significant as the city had previously remained one of the few areas in the Gaza Strip not fully entered by Israeli ground forces. Other cities such as Rafah and Khan Younis have already been heavily targeted, resulting in widespread destruction and displacement.

The IDF has estimated that approximately 3,000 Hamas fighters remain in Gaza City, a number that represents less than one percent of the city’s population. The military claims the operation is designed to achieve the stated war objectives and to “enhance the achievements made during combat,” especially since the war began following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023.

Naija247news reports that international concerns are mounting as the United Nations and various humanitarian organisations warn that the intensified ground operation could further devastate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The enclave has been under blockade and subjected to continuous airstrikes, leading to critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.