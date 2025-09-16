Kaduna Ranked Among Top Investment Hubs in Nigeria – Deputy Governor

Naija247news reports that Kaduna State has once again solidified its position as a prime investment hub in Nigeria, following its active participation at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) held recently in Algeria. The state’s delegation was led by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who also serves as the chairperson of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

Naija247news gathered that during the six-day event, Kaduna showcased its vast investment opportunities, particularly in the sectors of mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and trade. The fair provided a platform for the state to promote its economic potential to a broader African audience under the umbrella of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a statement released by the Kaduna State Government on Tuesday, Dr. Balarabe described the event as an “exceptional opportunity” for African sub-national entities to promote cross-border trade and investment. She noted that Kaduna State’s participation was strategic in positioning it as the gateway to investment in Northern Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that the deputy governor took part in a high-level panel session at the fifth Africa Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference, held on the sidelines of the fair. With the theme “Local Power, Global Impact,” the session spotlighted Kaduna’s inclusive development strategies, especially in youth and women empowerment.

According to Naija247news, Dr. Balarabe used the opportunity to reiterate Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to reducing poverty and empowering underserved groups across the state. She highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at creating an enabling business environment, thereby attracting local and foreign investors.

Naija247news also reports that the Kaduna delegation engaged in key business-to-government (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) meetings with investors and public sector stakeholders. Members of the team included Sadiq Mamman Lagos, Commissioner for Local Government, and Sabiu Sani, Special Adviser on Investment Promotion.

Dr. Balarabe further emphasized the significance of AfCFTA, which brings together a market of over 1.4 billion people with a collective GDP of $3.5 trillion. She praised the organizers, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union (AU), and the AfCFTA Secretariat, for their commitment to regional economic integration.

Naija247news understands that Kaduna’s involvement in such continental events is part of a broader strategy to attract sustainable investments, enhance infrastructure, and boost industrial growth.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.