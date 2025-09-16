IPOB Denies Involvement In South-East Insecurity, Says ‘We’re Not Kidnappers Or Criminals’

Lagos – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has hit back at repeated allegations linking it to the escalating wave of insecurity across Nigeria’s South-East, describing such claims as deliberate attempts by security agencies to demonise the movement and the Igbo people.

In a statement released on Tuesday, IPOB spokesperson Comrade Emma Powerful accused Nigerian authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Police, of using the media to spread what he called “satanic lies and propaganda.” According to Powerful, attributing criminal acts to IPOB has become “the cheapest trick in Nigeria,” used to deflect attention from the security agencies’ own failures.

“It has become the cheapest trick in Nigeria: any time the DSS, the Army, or the Police bungle in their duties, they quickly fabricate a headline, ‘IPOB/ESN commander arrested.’ Today it is kidnapping, tomorrow it will be armed robbery, and by next week they will blame IPOB for floods, for road accidents, or even for their inability to impregnate their wives,” Powerful stated.

IPOB emphasized that it remains a peaceful self-determination movement and not a criminal organisation. “We are not kidnappers. We are not criminals. We are not terrorists. Our only ‘crime’ is saying no to slavery, no to colonial injustice, no to the perpetual bondage of our people,” the statement read.

The group dismissed recent reports by the Nigerian Army that paraded an alleged “IPOB/ESN commander” identified as “Gentle.” IPOB said the individual in question has publicly denied any membership in the organisation, further underscoring the movement’s claims of false accusations.

Powerful also linked the allegations to broader anti-Igbo prejudice, noting attacks on Igbo voters during elections in Lagos and a deliberate effort to portray the South-East community negatively. “When you join in staining IPOB with fabricated labels, you are not just injuring IPOB, you are participating in the destruction of truth itself. And God Almighty will not forgive you,” the statement warned.

Founded and led by Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB has long campaigned for the independence of Biafra, a region in Nigeria’s South-East. The movement was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the federal government in 2017 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, a designation the group and several international observers have consistently contested.

IPOB’s armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), was established in 2020 to protect communities from attacks by herdsmen. However, Nigerian authorities have frequently accused ESN of involvement in violent clashes and attacks on security personnel, claims that IPOB continues to deny.

Despite repeated announcements of arrests of alleged IPOB/ESN members, the group maintains that such actions are politically motivated, aiming to criminalise its agitation for self-determination. “These arrests are not about law enforcement. They are about suppressing a movement that dares to demand freedom and justice for the Igbo people,” Powerful added.

The South-East region has witnessed a spike in kidnapping, armed robbery, and violent incidents in recent years, but IPOB insists that its members are not responsible. The group has called for a more transparent and professional approach from Nigerian security agencies, urging them to focus on genuine criminal elements rather than falsely blaming peaceful organisations.

In its closing statement, IPOB reaffirmed its commitment to non-violent advocacy, urging Nigerians and the international community to discern fact from politically motivated narratives. “IPOB stands for freedom, justice, and dignity. We remain steadfast in our mission to achieve self-determination without resorting to criminality,” the group concluded.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.