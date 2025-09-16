INEC’s Credibility Under Siege: Buba Galadima Sounds Alarm

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections has been questioned by Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party. Galadima asserts that INEC lacks the authority to regulate politicians, particularly under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which has allegedly prioritized politicking over governance.

A Commission in Crisis

Galadima’s concerns highlight the challenges INEC faces in ensuring credible polls. He criticizes the commission for failing to prevent early politicking, noting that the ruling party has set the tone for such behavior. According to Galadima, INEC’s inability to call politicians to order stems from the current administration’s early start to politicking, making it difficult for the commission to enforce electoral laws.

Governance Takes a Backseat

The NNPP chieftain laments that the Tinubu administration has abandoned governance for politicking, just two years into its tenure. This development, he argues, undermines INEC’s credibility and ability to conduct free and fair elections. Galadima questions how INEC can be trusted to deliver credible polls when it can’t even enforce its own guidelines ².

Implications of INEC’s Weakness

Galadima’s comments have significant implications for Nigeria’s electoral process. If INEC is unable to regulate politicians, it may struggle to ensure free and fair elections, potentially leading to disputed outcomes and further destabilizing the country’s democracy. The NNPP chieftain’s concerns are further heightened by rumors of a potential appointment of a controversial figure as INEC chairman, which he believes could plunge the country into chaos.

Risk of Civil Unrest

Galadima warns that appointing a notorious judge as INEC chairman would be a recipe for disaster, potentially leading to civil unrest. He alleges that the current administration has already shown disregard for the rule of law, and INEC’s leadership appears compromised in favor of the ruling party. This perceived bias could further erode trust in the electoral process and lead to widespread protests ³.

Buba Galadima’s remarks underscore the need for INEC to assert its authority and ensure that electoral laws are respected. As Nigeria approaches future elections, the commission’s credibility and ability to conduct free and fair polls will be crucial in determining the country’s democratic trajectory. With the current administration’s politicking allegedly undermining INEC’s effectiveness, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds.

