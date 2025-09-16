Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

INEC’s Credibility Under Siege: Buba Galadima Sounds Alarm

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections has been questioned by Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party. Galadima asserts that INEC lacks the authority to regulate politicians, particularly under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which has allegedly prioritized politicking over governance.

A Commission in Crisis

Galadima’s concerns highlight the challenges INEC faces in ensuring credible polls. He criticizes the commission for failing to prevent early politicking, noting that the ruling party has set the tone for such behavior. According to Galadima, INEC’s inability to call politicians to order stems from the current administration’s early start to politicking, making it difficult for the commission to enforce electoral laws.

Governance Takes a Backseat

The NNPP chieftain laments that the Tinubu administration has abandoned governance for politicking, just two years into its tenure. This development, he argues, undermines INEC’s credibility and ability to conduct free and fair elections. Galadima questions how INEC can be trusted to deliver credible polls when it can’t even enforce its own guidelines ².

Implications of INEC’s Weakness

Galadima’s comments have significant implications for Nigeria’s electoral process. If INEC is unable to regulate politicians, it may struggle to ensure free and fair elections, potentially leading to disputed outcomes and further destabilizing the country’s democracy. The NNPP chieftain’s concerns are further heightened by rumors of a potential appointment of a controversial figure as INEC chairman, which he believes could plunge the country into chaos.

Risk of Civil Unrest

Galadima warns that appointing a notorious judge as INEC chairman would be a recipe for disaster, potentially leading to civil unrest. He alleges that the current administration has already shown disregard for the rule of law, and INEC’s leadership appears compromised in favor of the ruling party. This perceived bias could further erode trust in the electoral process and lead to widespread protests ³.

Buba Galadima’s remarks underscore the need for INEC to assert its authority and ensure that electoral laws are respected. As Nigeria approaches future elections, the commission’s credibility and ability to conduct free and fair polls will be crucial in determining the country’s democratic trajectory. With the current administration’s politicking allegedly undermining INEC’s effectiveness, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. INEC 2. Buba Galadima 3. Nigerian Politics 4. Elections 5. Democracy 6. Governance 7. NNPP 8. Politicking 9. Electoral Reform 10. Nigeria
Previous article
From Failure to Fintech Giant: How Tayo Oviosu Turned Setbacks into Paga’s Billion-Naira Impact
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

From Failure to Fintech Giant: How Tayo Oviosu Turned Setbacks into Paga’s Billion-Naira Impact

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Team – Lagos, September 2025 Not every...

Toke Makinwa’s Motherhood Journey: Conceiving at 40 and Redefining Possibilities for Nigerian Women

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — When celebrated...

Ghana’s Humanitarian Gamble: The Politics and Principles Behind Accepting U.S. Deportees

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Board In a decision that has sparked...

Dangote Refinery Breaks into U.S. Market as First Gasoline Cargo Arrives in New York

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — In a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

From Failure to Fintech Giant: How Tayo Oviosu Turned Setbacks into Paga’s Billion-Naira Impact

Fintech & Digital Payments 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team – Lagos, September 2025 Not every...

Toke Makinwa’s Motherhood Journey: Conceiving at 40 and Redefining Possibilities for Nigerian Women

Arts & Entertainment 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — When celebrated...

Ghana’s Humanitarian Gamble: The Politics and Principles Behind Accepting U.S. Deportees

Editorials 0
By Naija247news Editorial Board In a decision that has sparked...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria