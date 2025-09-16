Menu
Diaspora Politics

Incoming British Nigerian Oxford Union President George Abaraonye Defended Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Naija247news – Oxford, UK – George Abaraonye, the British-Nigerian student set to become President of the Oxford Union, has been defended by University College, Oxford, after celebrating the shooting of U.S. right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Baroness Amos, Master of University College, said no disciplinary action would be taken against Abaraonye, stating:

“Though Mr Abaraonye’s comments are abhorrent, they do not contravene the college’s policies on free speech, or any other relevant policy. Therefore, no disciplinary action will be taken.”

The decision comes amid mounting pressure for Abaraonye to be removed from his upcoming post, following revelations by The Telegraph that he sent celebratory messages regarding Kirk’s shooting. The Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) student is due to assume the Oxford Union presidency in the Hilary Term this January.

Controversial Messages

Abaraonye’s remarks, now deleted, were sent in an Oxford Union WhatsApp group shortly after the attack on Kirk. One message read:

“Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f—— go” — a common celebratory phrase among Gen Z.

Another message, reportedly from his Instagram account, stated:

“Charlie Kirk got shot loool” — using the “laughing out loud” abbreviation.

He has since deleted the posts and insisted they were made before Kirk’s death was confirmed, though he has also defended his reasoning, stating his reaction reflected political frustration rather than a call for violence.

Oxford Union and Free Speech Debate

The incident has reignited a debate on free speech at elite universities, with the Oxford Union condemning the remarks but refusing disciplinary action.

James Price, a former Oxford Union president and ex-Treasury adviser, resigned from his role as honorary secretary of the Oxford Literary Debating & Union Trust—the charity that owns the Union’s buildings—over Abaraonye’s comments. In a letter, Price warned that failing to remove Abaraonye would irreparably damage the society’s reputation, stating:

“The Oxford Union is about to be run by someone who gloried in the political assassination of a man he had debated in this very chamber months ago.”

Global and Nigerian Perspective

For many Nigerians, the controversy is a reminder that students abroad often carry symbolic weight for the country’s image. Actions by Nigerians in prominent positions can attract international scrutiny and influence perceptions of Nigeria’s youth leadership on the global stage.

Analysts say this episode underscores the delicate balance between free expression, accountability, and public perception. It also highlights how political polarisation in the U.S. can reverberate across continents, affecting diaspora students and institutions.

Looking Ahead

Abaraonye is now at the center of a complex debate: defending free speech while managing the reputational implications for himself and Nigerian students abroad. The Oxford Union will officially welcome him as president in January 2026, leaving critics and supporters watching closely to see how he navigates the role in the wake of the controversy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

National Identity Day: Every Nigerian Must Be Recognised and Verifiable – Tinubu
