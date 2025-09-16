Hilda Baci Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Jollof Rice at 8,780kg in Lagos

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigerian celebrity chef and culinary sensation, Hilda Baci, has once again etched her name in global history after officially setting a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing a staggering 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The historic feat was achieved on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Victoria Island, Lagos, and officially confirmed by Guinness World Records on Monday, September 15, 2025.

In its announcement, GWR posted: “New record: Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.”

From Nigeria to the World

This achievement adds to Hilda’s rising profile as a global culinary innovator, following her record-breaking cook-a-thon in 2023 that captured international attention. Jollof rice — a West African staple and a symbol of Nigerian culinary pride — now stands at the center of a Guinness World Record, further fueling the longstanding “Jollof Wars”among West African nations.

Guinness World Records’ Support

While announcing the confirmation, Guinness World Records also revealed that it had been monitoring Baci’s attempt closely, even sending her words of encouragement on the day of the challenge.

“What’s cookin’? Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today,” the global record body wrote.

A Boost for Nigerian Culinary Exports

Industry experts say the recognition has the potential to strengthen Nigeria’s soft power, positioning local cuisine as a key export under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With food tourism on the rise, Lagos — already a regional hub — could leverage culinary records like this to attract global attention and investment.

Hilda Baci, reacting after the confirmation, said the record is “not just a win for me, but for every Nigerian chef, food entrepreneur, and the rich culinary tradition of Africa.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.