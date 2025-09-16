Menu
Hilda Baci Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Jollof Rice at 8,780kg in Lagos

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigerian celebrity chef and culinary sensation, Hilda Baci, has once again etched her name in global history after officially setting a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing a staggering 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The historic feat was achieved on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Victoria Island, Lagos, and officially confirmed by Guinness World Records on Monday, September 15, 2025.

In its announcement, GWR posted: “New record: Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.”

From Nigeria to the World

This achievement adds to Hilda’s rising profile as a global culinary innovator, following her record-breaking cook-a-thon in 2023 that captured international attention. Jollof rice — a West African staple and a symbol of Nigerian culinary pride — now stands at the center of a Guinness World Record, further fueling the longstanding “Jollof Wars”among West African nations.

Guinness World Records’ Support

While announcing the confirmation, Guinness World Records also revealed that it had been monitoring Baci’s attempt closely, even sending her words of encouragement on the day of the challenge.

“What’s cookin’? Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today,” the global record body wrote.

A Boost for Nigerian Culinary Exports

Industry experts say the recognition has the potential to strengthen Nigeria’s soft power, positioning local cuisine as a key export under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With food tourism on the rise, Lagos — already a regional hub — could leverage culinary records like this to attract global attention and investment.

Hilda Baci, reacting after the confirmation, said the record is “not just a win for me, but for every Nigerian chef, food entrepreneur, and the rich culinary tradition of Africa.”

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

