Fayemi Attends APC Stakeholders’ Meeting in Ekiti, Urges Inclusivity and Embrace of Diverse Opinions

Naija247news reports that former Governor of Ekiti State and one-time Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has formally endorsed the second-term ambition of Governor Biodun Oyebanji. The declaration was made during a high-level All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held in Iyin-Ekiti on Sunday.

Naija247news gathered that the meeting, which was convened by Niyi Adebayo, another former governor and an influential figure in the state’s political landscape, served as a strategic session for party leaders to assess their performance and chart a path forward ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at the gathering, Fayemi described the meeting as a “crucial moment for reflection and consolidation,” stressing the need for party unity and sustained progress. He reiterated that the APC is not just a political platform but “a collective project anchored on shared values,” which must be protected through inclusive engagement and internal democracy.

“Our party is more than a vehicle for political ambitions; it is a collective project anchored on shared values,” Fayemi was quoted as saying. Naija247news understands that he urged party members to prioritize grassroots engagement and foster honest dialogue to ensure that no stakeholder feels alienated from the party’s processes.

In a notable show of support, Fayemi lauded Governor Oyebanji’s leadership style, describing it as “inclusive and visionary,” while acknowledging the “remarkable progress” recorded under his administration. He emphasized that his endorsement does not undermine the democratic rights of other aspirants, but reflects his personal conviction in Oyebanji’s leadership credentials.

“It was truly uplifting to witness the resolve of all stakeholders to support the governor’s agenda with sincerity and discipline, and to return to their wards to mobilise members, strengthen cohesion, and remain focused on securing victory for him in the October 27 governorship primary elections,” Fayemi added.

According to Naija247news, the meeting also provided an avenue to dispel recent speculations surrounding Fayemi’s alleged involvement in the formation of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). On August 10, he firmly refuted claims by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who had alleged that both of them were part of the original founders of the ADC coalition during an X Spaces chat held on August 9.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.