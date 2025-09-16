EFCC Recovers $7 Million From Providus Bank After Whistleblower Alert, Links Funds to Aisha Achimugu

Lagos, Nigeria – An internal whistleblower working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)recently alerted the agency to suspicious activities at Providus Bank, prompting operatives to storm the bank’s Victoria Island headquarters unannounced. Several bank staff were subsequently taken in for questioning as part of the probe.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has now ordered the final forfeiture of $7 million (approximately ₦11.2 billion at the prevailing exchange rate) to the Federal Government. Investigations revealed that the funds had been deposited under questionable circumstances, sparking suspicion of money laundering.

How the Suspicious Transaction Unfolded

According to EFCC findings, the cash was deposited in raw currency on March 26 and 27, 2025, directly into the bank’s vaults at Providus Bank’s Victoria Island headquarters, instead of being credited to any customer account. This unusual transaction raised red flags within the agency.

“An anonymous whistleblower who works at the bank and serves as a spy for the EFCC alerted the anti-corruption agency of the unusual transactions that just occurred at the bank,” a source said.

The EFCC’s intervention was swift, with operatives taking control of the situation and questioning bank staff to trace the origin of the funds. During interrogation, officials were informed that the money reportedly belonged to Aisha Achimugu, CEO of Ocean Gate Petroleum. Achimugu is also a socialite, political ally, and alleged partner of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Achimugu, when invited by the EFCC, reportedly denied ownership of the $7 million, claiming that she had only taken a loan of the same amount from Providus Bank, which had yet to be repaid.

Public Notices and Forfeiture Process

The EFCC, acting on due process, published notices in national newspapers inviting any legitimate claimant of the $7 million to come forward and explain the source of the funds. However, no individual stepped forward to claim the money.

Providus Bank also came under scrutiny for failing to file a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), despite the transaction raising multiple red flags.

Following the proper legal process, Justice Emeka Nwite granted a final forfeiture order on Monday, transferring ownership of the $7 million to the Federal Government. EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, stated that all procedural requirements, including interim forfeiture orders and public notices, had been duly fulfilled.

“Since August 27, when your lordship granted the interim order, we have not received any opposition. Hence, we filed a motion for final forfeiture,” Oyedepo told the court.

Although an earlier court appearance involved a lawyer, Gbenga Akande, claiming to represent an interested party, he failed to disclose the client’s identity or submit supporting documents. At subsequent hearings, no opposition to the EFCC’s application was presented.

The $12 Million SunTrust Bank Case

In a separate but related case, Aisha Achimugu was allegedly linked to $12 million in cash transactions through SunTrust Bank. In July, the first prosecution witness in the trial of top executives of SunTrust Bank – Halima Buba (MD/CEO) and Innocent Mbagwu (Chief Compliance Officer) – testified that he received the funds between March 10 and 24, 2025, for onward transfer to Achimugu’s accounts.

The witness, a bureau de change operator, confirmed that none of the money went through his personal accounts, and that some tranches, totaling $1.8 million, were converted into naira outside the formal banking system. The EFCC is prosecuting the executives on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Negotiations and Attempts to Halt EFCC Investigation

Reports indicate that in June 2025, negotiations were underway to end the EFCC investigation into Achimugu. The talks reportedly involved Governor Sanwo-Olu, President Bola Tinubu, and a delegation from the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC), led by chairman Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi.

“They are also negotiating to end the prosecution of the lady linked to Sanwo-Olu, Aisha Achimugu,” a source said.

Achimugu had been declared wanted by the EFCC due to allegations of money laundering and investment fraud. She was summoned for questioning on March 5, 2025, but fled Nigeria between March 6 and 7, prompting the EFCC to obtain a court-issued arrest warrant. She was later arrested on April 29, 2025, and subsequently released on bail following a court order.

Public Scrutiny Over Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Association

Achimugu’s reported ties to Governor Sanwo-Olu have generated public interest. Reports suggest that the governor attended her 50th birthday celebration in Grenada in January 2025, flying on a private jet and staying at a luxury resort.

Sanwo-Olu reportedly left Nigeria on January 17 and returned on January 23, leaving Lagos State without its executive leader for nearly a week. This absence drew questions from political analysts and citizens regarding the nature of his association with Achimugu.

The celebrations reportedly included a seven-day booking of Calivigny Island, an 80-acre private estate costing about $924,000 for the duration, excluding additional expenses. The governor also attended events at Silversands Grenada, a five-year-old, seven-star luxury resort.

Clarification From the EFCC

Despite speculations linking Achimugu to political figures, the EFCC clarified that its investigation was strictly about criminal conspiracy and money laundering, and had no direct connection to any political affiliations, including Governor Sanwo-Olu or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Timeline of Key Events

March 5, 2025: EFCC summons Achimugu; she flees Nigeria (March 6–7).

March 10–24, 2025: $12 million allegedly transferred via SunTrust Bank to Achimugu.

March 26–27, 2025: $7 million deposited into Providus Bank vaults.

April 29, 2025: Achimugu arrested by EFCC.

August 27, 2025: Interim forfeiture order granted by Federal High Court.

September 2025: Final forfeiture order grants ownership of $7 million to Federal Government.

Implications for Nigerian Banking and Anti-Corruption Efforts

The cases highlight critical issues in banking transparency, money laundering prevention, and the role of whistleblowers in exposing illicit financial flows. The EFCC’s decisive actions demonstrate the government’s commitment to recovering misappropriated funds and enforcing accountability within financial institutions.