Politics & Governance

Edo LP Guber Candidate Sets Record Straight: Akpata Slams Brakes on Defection Rumors

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has swiftly debunked reports suggesting he was set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement that put paid to the speculations, Akpata described the reports as “malicious, mischievous, and utterly false”.

No Plans to Defect

Akpata emphasized that he has neither contemplated nor discussed joining the APC and has no intention of doing so. The reports, which had gained traction, were quickly shot down by the LP candidate, who maintained that he remains committed to the Labour Party. Akpata’s denial comes on the heels of circulating reports that suggested he was set to defect to the APC after losing the governorship election to APC candidate Monday Okpebholo.

Commitment to the Labour Party

Akpata’s commitment to the Labour Party is unwavering, and he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the party’s ideals. Despite the challenges he faced during the election, Akpata remains resolute in his pursuit of public service and his desire to make a positive impact in Edo State.

Future Plans

While Akpata’s immediate plans are unclear, his denial of the defection rumors suggests that he may be exploring other options within the Labour Party. As a prominent figure in Edo State politics, Akpata’s next moves will likely be closely watched by political observers and supporters alike.

With this clarification, Akpata has put to rest speculations surrounding his alleged defection. His commitment to the Labour Party remains unwavering, and he has consistently debunked false reports, including claims of withdrawing from the election. The clarification is expected to quell the rumors and allow Akpata to focus on his future plans.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

