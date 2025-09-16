DSS Files Criminal Charges Against Sowore Over Alleged Defamation of President Tinubu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a five-count criminal charge against Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate, over alleged defamatory statements targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Naija247news gathered that the charges stem from Sowore’s social media posts made on August 25 and 26, 2025, where he referred to the President as a “criminal” while reacting to Tinubu’s comments during a recent official visit to Brazil. The DSS also joined X Corp, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and Meta Platforms Incorporated, the parent company of Facebook, as co-defendants in the case.

According to Naija247news, the DSS had earlier written to X Corp requesting the deactivation of Sowore’s verified account, citing national security concerns. In a letter dated September 7, 2025, signed by Uwem Davies on behalf of the DSS Director-General Adeola Ajayi, the secret police demanded a public apology from Sowore within one week. The letter instructed Sowore to retract his post with the same prominence on his X account, publish public apologies in at least two national newspapers and two television stations, and submit a formal letter to the DSS either in person at its headquarters in Abuja or via email.

Naija247news understands that the criminal case, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, outlines five counts against Sowore. Count one accuses him of using his official X handle on August 25 to post a message that allegedly contained false information with the intention to incite unrest among Nigerians holding divergent views about the President. Count two mirrors the same allegation based on a similar post made on his official Facebook page on August 26. Counts three and four charge Sowore with publishing defamatory content against the President on both platforms, an offense said to be contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act. Count five alleges that Sowore, with intent to create public fear and disturbance, posted false information about President Tinubu on X and Facebook, thereby violating Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act.

Naija247news reports that the posts at the center of the controversy accused President Tinubu of falsely declaring that corruption no longer exists under his administration. The DSS claims the comments were made with malicious intent and designed to destabilize public peace. As of press time, a date for Sowore’s arraignment had not yet been scheduled, but legal and political observers are closely monitoring the situation due to its implications for digital expression, press freedom, and political discourse in Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.