DBN: Over N1trn empowerment funds disbursed since 2015 — women account for 62%

Naija247news reports that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has disbursed more than N1 trillion in empowerment interventions since its inception in 2015, with women receiving the lion’s share of the funding — 62 percent of the total disbursements.

Naija247news gathered that this landmark announcement was made on Tuesday during a women-focused empowerment programme held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The initiative, themed “Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship for Economic Inclusion,” was designed to enhance gender equity, foster financial independence, and promote broader economic inclusion.

According to Naija247news, the programme is a joint initiative between DBN and the Organisation for Environmental, Agricultural and Health Development (OEAHD), which trained 200 women drawn from all 21 local government areas in Adamawa State. The training focused on entrepreneurship, agricultural sustainability, health awareness, and financial literacy.

Speaking at the event, DBN’s Managing Director, Tony Okpanachi, represented by Idris Salihu, Head of Corporate Services, said that empowering women has become increasingly vital for national development.

“Women contribute significantly to economic growth and community well-being,” Salihu stated. “This initiative seeks to strengthen their capacity to become financially independent and economically productive,” he added.

Naija247news understands that the DBN-OEAHD collaboration is part of a strategic agenda to bolster Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those led by women, by improving their access to finance and entrepreneurial resources.

Salihu further disclosed that DBN has implemented a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to track the impact and sustainability of businesses launched by beneficiaries.

On her part, OEAHD President, Tabitha Sallah, emphasized the significance of equipping women with practical skills to close the gender gap and empower them economically.

“We are committed to ensuring that women are not left behind in the economic transformation of our nation,” she said. “Our participation and leadership are not optional; they are essential.”

According to Naija247news, the partnership between DBN and OEAHD reflects a growing national acknowledgment of the vital role women play in economic development.

Meanwhile, Neido Kofulto, Adamawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs, praised the initiative, calling it both timely and essential. She encouraged the beneficiaries to apply their new skills to improve their livelihoods and uplift their communities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.