Dangote: Lenders would have taken over my assets if refinery project failed

Naija247news reports that Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and president of the Dangote Group, has disclosed the high-risk nature of building the massive $20 billion Dangote Refinery, stating that had the venture failed, it would have cost him his entire empire.

Naija247news gathered that Dangote made the startling revelation on Monday during a press conference in Lagos to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first petrol production from the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, Africa’s largest.

According to Naija247news, Dangote revealed that the decision to embark on the refinery project was fraught with warnings and skepticism from both local and international stakeholders, including industry experts and government officials, who insisted that only sovereign nations could attempt such a massive industrial undertaking.

“The decision to build the refinery was not easy,” Dangote said. “If it had gone wrong, lenders would have taken our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa.”

Naija247news understands that Dangote faced stiff resistance from vested interests who feared the refinery would disrupt long-standing fuel importation networks. He insisted, however, that the intention was to transform Nigeria’s downstream sector and boost local refining capacity, not displace livelihoods.

“The journey has been challenging,” he added. “Some believed we were taking food from their tables. But what we’ve done is to make our country and continent proud.”

Naija247news reports that at present, most African countries still rely heavily on fuel imports, making them vulnerable to price shocks and foreign exchange instability. “Previously, only two African countries were not importing petrol, but even they have gone back to imports. This is detrimental to Africa,” Dangote noted.

Naija247news gathered that in 2024, foreign oil traders offered loans to the refinery in exchange for future fuel supplies, underscoring global confidence in the facility’s potential.

Furthermore, on August 4, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) announced a $1.35 billion financing facility for the Dangote Refinery, reinforcing international support for the project’s success and long-term impact on Africa’s energy independence.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.