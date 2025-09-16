Dan Kunle: DAPPMAN Missed Opportunity to Acquire NNPC Refineries and Compete with Dangote

Naija247news reports that energy policy analyst and industry veteran, Dan Kunle, has criticised the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) for failing to take proactive steps to compete with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s *Morning Show* on Tuesday, Kunle said DAPPMAN had the opportunity to acquire and revive Nigeria’s government-owned refineries but failed to act, despite clear signals of market liberalisation and deregulation following the removal of petrol subsidies.

Naija247news gathered that Kunle argued DAPPMAN should have mobilised its members to raise fresh capital to either partner with Aliko Dangote or invest independently in refining infrastructure. He suggested that the association could have negotiated with the federal government to acquire existing NNPC-owned refineries and rehabilitate them for competition. “They didn’t do that,” he said. “They now see clearly that the day has broken from darkness… and the light in this case is the Dangote refinery.”

According to Naija247news, the remarks come in the wake of recent criticism by DAPPMAN, which had raised concerns about the quality of products from the Dangote refinery and warned against monopolistic control of the fuel market. However, the refinery denied those allegations. Kunle dismissed the complaints, asserting that many local importers were only interested in dumping petroleum products in Nigeria, thereby importing inflation, while Dangote was exporting competitiveness.

Naija247news understands that Kunle went further to warn that DAPPMAN’s actions could discourage new investors such as BUA Group from entering the refining sector. “If all this noise continues, it will distract Dangote refinery and scare off other potential investors, thereby reinforcing Dangote’s dominance in the sector,” he said. He added that rather than investing in the energy ecosystem, DAPPMAN was becoming a stumbling block to the country’s industrial growth. “In fact, they have become even an enemy of the state. That is where the security agency has to come in.”

Kunle described Dangote’s refinery as offering Nigeria a “carrot,” while DAPPMAN was presenting a “scorpion.” Naija247news reports that he cited the economic benefit of sourcing refined petroleum products domestically, noting that using coastal imports from single-point mooring (SPM) facilities adds an extra ₦75 per litre due to transport costs, a burden passed directly to Nigerian consumers. He also highlighted that demurrage on imported products costs the country approximately $1 billion annually—an expense now eliminated by the operational Dangote refinery.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.