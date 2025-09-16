Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Charlie KirK: Prosecutors find Texts Tyler Robinson Confessed , Detailed Rifle Hiding and Planning

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors have disclosed text messages exchanged between Tyler Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which Robinson admitted to fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk and described steps taken to hide his rifle in the days before the attack.

Court filings reveal that Robinson instructed Twiggs to check under his computer keyboard, where a handwritten note read:

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

When Twiggs reacted in disbelief, Robinson replied: “I am, I’m sorry,” explaining that police had mistakenly detained others while he tried to recover his weapon. Over the course of the messages, Robinson justified the shooting as retaliation against Kirk’s “hatred,” discussed hiding the rifle in a bush, worried about leaving fingerprints, and instructed Twiggs to delete their messages. He eventually stated he intended to surrender to authorities, telling his roommate: “You are all I worry about love.”

Court and Investigation Updates

  • The case is ongoing, with Tyler Robinson facing multiple state and federal charges related to the shooting.
  • Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed the revelations during a press briefing announcing the charges against Robinson in Provo, Utah.
  • Investigations are continuing, with authorities examining Robinson’s planning, motive, and potential accomplices.

This remains a breaking news story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Charlie Kirk assassination Charlie Kirk shooting conservative activist killed Provo Utah crime Tyler Robinson confession Tyler Robinson investigation Tyler Robinson texts Utah County Attorney Utah murder case
Previous article
Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian...

Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – New York, Sept. 16, 2025 – State...

Visa Fees Are Non-Refundable Regardless of Outcome – U.S. Embassy Tells Nigerians

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The U.S. Mission in Nigeria reminds applicants that visa...

Incoming British Nigerian Oxford Union President George Abaraonye Defended Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Naija247news – Oxford, UK – George Abaraonye, the British-Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Captures IPOB Commander ‘Gentle de Yahoo,’ Rescues Kidnap Victims Across States

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 16, 2025 – The Nigerian...

Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – New York, Sept. 16, 2025 – State...

Visa Fees Are Non-Refundable Regardless of Outcome – U.S. Embassy Tells Nigerians

Immigration & Residency 0
The U.S. Mission in Nigeria reminds applicants that visa...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria