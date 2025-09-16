Charlie KirK: Prosecutors find Texts Tyler Robinson Confessed , Detailed Rifle Hiding and Planning

Naija247news – Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 – Prosecutors have disclosed text messages exchanged between Tyler Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which Robinson admitted to fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk and described steps taken to hide his rifle in the days before the attack.

Court filings reveal that Robinson instructed Twiggs to check under his computer keyboard, where a handwritten note read:

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

When Twiggs reacted in disbelief, Robinson replied: “I am, I’m sorry,” explaining that police had mistakenly detained others while he tried to recover his weapon. Over the course of the messages, Robinson justified the shooting as retaliation against Kirk’s “hatred,” discussed hiding the rifle in a bush, worried about leaving fingerprints, and instructed Twiggs to delete their messages. He eventually stated he intended to surrender to authorities, telling his roommate: “You are all I worry about love.”

Court and Investigation Updates

The case is ongoing, with Tyler Robinson facing multiple state and federal charges related to the shooting.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed the revelations during a press briefing announcing the charges against Robinson in Provo, Utah.

Investigations are continuing, with authorities examining Robinson’s planning, motive, and potential accomplices.

This remains a breaking news story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

