Viewpoint

Canada’s Talent Conundrum: When Credentials Meet Closed Doors

By: Naija247news

Date:

Just three months after landing in Canada, a friend of mine is already considering leaving. He holds three degrees in electrical engineering and has over a decade of experience across Nigeria and the UK. Yet he was told bluntly:

“Even with a PhD, you’d need a 4-year apprenticeship before you’re allowed to practice here.”

That line struck me because it echoes my own experience years ago. When I applied internally for an ERP Manager role, a VP dismissed me as a “PhDer,” as if my accomplishments and experience could be dismissed with a single word. By that time, I had already:

  • Implemented ERP systems in real business environments,
  • Conducted extensive research on ERP adoption,
  • Salvaged failed implementations during my studies,
  • And delivered enterprise-scale rollouts successfully.

The lesson is clear: this is not just about titles. It’s about a mindset that stifles innovation and undervalues real-world experience.

Canada prides itself on being a land of opportunity. Our universities produce world-class talent, and our cities attract skilled professionals from across the globe. Yet we remain near the bottom of OECD countries in Business Enterprise Research & Development (BERD) spending as a share of GDP. That’s not a skills problem—it’s a systemic problem. We have brilliant people sitting on the sidelines, unable to contribute fully because our systems prioritize formality over ability.

The insistence on “Canadian Experience” as a gatekeeping metric is particularly harmful. It’s often used as shorthand for cultural fit or familiarity with local systems, but in reality, it frequently becomes a barrier that discourages skilled immigrants from pursuing opportunities in their fields. Meanwhile, employers risk losing out on talent that could drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

Consider my friend’s situation. His credentials are impeccable. Yet the rules of engagement in Canada’s regulated professions demand an apprenticeship equivalent to four years of additional study — not because he lacks knowledge, but because his experience doesn’t conform to a local template. Canada is essentially asking highly skilled individuals to pause their lives and “start over.” That’s a waste — for the individuals, for businesses, and for the economy.

The cost is not only personal; it’s economic. Countries that successfully integrate skilled immigrants into meaningful work see measurable gains in innovation, productivity, and entrepreneurship. For example, OECD research consistently links diversity in talent pipelines to stronger R&D outputs and higher business growth rates. By contrast, Canada’s rigid approach risks losing that potential to countries more willing to recognize global expertise.

So what needs to change?

  • For policymakers: Canada must develop skill-based pathways that recognize competence over local tenure. Licensing processes should be flexible, faster, and tied to actual ability rather than paperwork. Pilot programs in other countries, like Germany and Australia, offer models where immigrants can prove skill equivalence without repeating years of training unnecessarily.
  • For employers: Focus on what candidates can do, not just where they come from. Evaluate past projects, tangible results, and problem-solving capacity. A PhD, international experience, or unconventional career path should be a signal of expertise, not a barrier.
  • For skilled newcomers: Don’t undervalue your experience. Own it, articulate it, and leverage it boldly. Networks, mentorship, and targeted certifications can help, but the real power comes from presenting your achievements in ways that decision-makers can understand and trust.

Canada’s promise is not in forms and stamps. It lies in the people we welcome, nurture, and empower. By refusing to see past traditional labels, we risk creating a self-fulfilling cycle: brilliant minds arrive, encounter barriers, and leave. That loss reverberates across the economy, the innovation ecosystem, and society at large.

The choice is ours. We can cling to rigid notions of experience and credentialism, or we can embrace a mindset that values talent, adaptability, and results. Every year, highly qualified individuals arrive with the potential to transform businesses, drive research, and build communities — if only we allow them to.

Canada’s future depends on the latter. The question is simple: Are we building barriers, or breakthroughs?

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

