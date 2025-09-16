APC’s Culture of Violence Shows Incompetence – Rhodes-Vivour

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for resorting to violence as a political strategy, describing it as a sign of incompetence. Rhodes-Vivour made this statement after defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he aims to strengthen opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A Call for Opposition Unity

Rhodes-Vivour emphasized the need for opposition parties to come together to challenge the APC’s dominance. He believes that unity is crucial for the opposition to win in 2027 and has called on other parties to join forces with the ADC. “We cannot afford to divide the opposition going into the next election. We must come together, united through a robust coalition that will stand a chance in 2027 to deliver this country,” he stated.

APC’s Response

The APC has dismissed Rhodes-Vivour’s defection, describing it as a sign of political opportunism. APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo said Rhodes-Vivour’s move is a replay of a “pattern of political nomadism” and that the party will not be threatened by his defection. “If they eventually give him a ticket, he will still lose. The APC will defeat whoever the opposition fields in 2027,” Oladejo added.

Labour Party’s Reaction

The Labour Party also criticized Rhodes-Vivour’s defection, describing it as “hasty” and “ill-advised.” The party’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, said Rhodes-Vivour’s move was not the right approach to achieving opposition unity. “Our party’s view is that a rainbow coalition of multi-party colours, carrying along Nigeria’s voting population through a common unifying mobilisation, is what is needed to sack APC and President Bola Tinubu’s dictatorship in 2027,” Akeni stated.

Rhodes-Vivour’s defection to the ADC and his call for opposition unity have sparked a fresh debate about the prospects of opposition parties in the 2027 elections. As the APC remains confident of winning, the opposition parties will need to strategize and unite to challenge the ruling party’s dominance .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.