Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC in Panic Mode, Shopping Endorsements for Tinubu’s 2027 Bid – PDP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being in “panic mode” as it allegedly scurries to secure endorsements for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. According to the PDP, the APC’s desperation stems from the party’s failed governance and growing discontent among Nigerians.

A Sign of Desperation

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, claimed that the APC is frantically shopping for endorsements, citing various groups that have recently endorsed Tinubu for 2027. Ologunagba argued that this is a clear indication of the APC’s lack of confidence in its achievements and its inability to win elections based on its track record. “A successful government should be endorsed by its work and achievements, not by solicited support,” he stated.

APC Fires Back

However, the APC has dismissed the PDP’s claims, describing the endorsements as a guarantee of Tinubu’s re-election victory. APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, claimed that the PDP is the one in panic mode, citing internal threats and defections within the party. “The PDP is in denial about its chances in the 2027 elections,” Oladejo said.

Electoral Concerns

The PDP has also raised concerns about the APC’s alleged early campaign activities, which it claims are in violation of the Electoral Act. The party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take action against the APC. Additionally, the PDP has emphasized the need for a legal framework to mandate electronic transmission of election results to ensure a seamless, free, fair, and transparent process.

The war of words between the APC and PDP highlights the intense political rivalry ahead of the 2027 elections. As the APC continues to secure endorsements for Tinubu’s re-election bid, the PDP remains resolute in its determination to challenge the ruling party. The next few months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Nigerian politics.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. APC 2. PDP 3. 2027 Elections 4. Bola Tinubu 5. Nigerian Politics 6. Endorsements 7. Election Campaign 8. INEC 9. Electoral Act 10. Political News
Previous article
Edo LP Guber Candidate Sets Record Straight: Akpata Slams Brakes on Defection Rumors
Next article
APC: A Structure of Darkness Waiting to Collapse – Udenta Udenta Warns of 2027 Reckoning if Jonathan Contests
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

DBN: Over N1trn empowerment funds disbursed since 2015 — women account for 62%

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)...

Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Israel has launched a long-anticipated major...

APC: A Structure of Darkness Waiting to Collapse – Udenta Udenta Warns of 2027 Reckoning if Jonathan Contests

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Edo LP Guber Candidate Sets Record Straight: Akpata Slams Brakes on Defection Rumors

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Labour Party's governorship candidate in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

DBN: Over N1trn empowerment funds disbursed since 2015 — women account for 62%

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)...

Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Israel has launched a long-anticipated major...

APC: A Structure of Darkness Waiting to Collapse – Udenta Udenta Warns of 2027 Reckoning if Jonathan Contests

Politics & Governance 0
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria