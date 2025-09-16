APC in Panic Mode, Shopping Endorsements for Tinubu’s 2027 Bid – PDP

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being in “panic mode” as it allegedly scurries to secure endorsements for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. According to the PDP, the APC’s desperation stems from the party’s failed governance and growing discontent among Nigerians.

A Sign of Desperation

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, claimed that the APC is frantically shopping for endorsements, citing various groups that have recently endorsed Tinubu for 2027. Ologunagba argued that this is a clear indication of the APC’s lack of confidence in its achievements and its inability to win elections based on its track record. “A successful government should be endorsed by its work and achievements, not by solicited support,” he stated.

APC Fires Back

However, the APC has dismissed the PDP’s claims, describing the endorsements as a guarantee of Tinubu’s re-election victory. APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, claimed that the PDP is the one in panic mode, citing internal threats and defections within the party. “The PDP is in denial about its chances in the 2027 elections,” Oladejo said.

Electoral Concerns

The PDP has also raised concerns about the APC’s alleged early campaign activities, which it claims are in violation of the Electoral Act. The party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take action against the APC. Additionally, the PDP has emphasized the need for a legal framework to mandate electronic transmission of election results to ensure a seamless, free, fair, and transparent process.

The war of words between the APC and PDP highlights the intense political rivalry ahead of the 2027 elections. As the APC continues to secure endorsements for Tinubu’s re-election bid, the PDP remains resolute in its determination to challenge the ruling party. The next few months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.