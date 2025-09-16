Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC: A Structure of Darkness Waiting to Collapse – Udenta Udenta Warns of 2027 Reckoning if Jonathan Contests

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been accused of being a “structure of darkness” that’s fragile and on the brink of collapse, according to political analyst and founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, Udenta Udenta. In a scathing critique, Udenta warned that the APC’s days are numbered, and the 2027 general election could be a turning point, especially if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to throw his hat into the ring.

A Fragile Structure

Udenta described the APC as a party that has weaponized state institutions to maintain its grip on power, compromising key bodies like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary. According to him, the APC’s governance has led to catastrophic consequences for Nigeria’s democratic health, including economic collapse, security breaches, and erosion of legitimacy. “This is a structure of darkness. This is a structure that will collapse on its own,” Udenta stated.

2027: A Day of Reckoning?

Udenta believes that the 2027 general election could be a day of reckoning for the APC, especially if Jonathan contests. He thinks that Jonathan’s candidacy would galvanize opposition forces and make it difficult for the APC to win. Udenta stressed the importance of opposition unity, particularly between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, to challenge the APC’s hold on power.

Call for Opposition Unity

Without unity, Udenta fears that the APC will continue to dominate, despite its internal contradictions and failures. He emphasized that Nigerians are yearning for change and would reject the APC at the ballot if credible alternatives emerge. Udenta’s remarks have sparked a fresh debate about the APC’s future and the prospects of opposition parties in the 2027 elections.

Udenta’s warnings have added to the growing chorus of critics questioning the APC’s sustainability. As the 2027 elections approach, the APC’s ability to address its internal challenges and deliver on its promises will be put to the test. Will the party reform and redeem itself, or will it continue down the path of collapse? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: 1. APC 2. Udenta Udenta 3. 2027 Elections 4. Goodluck Jonathan 5. Nigerian Politics 6. Opposition Unity 7. PDP 8. Labour Party 9. Political Analysis 10. Election Predictions
Previous article
APC in Panic Mode, Shopping Endorsements for Tinubu’s 2027 Bid – PDP
Next article
Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

DBN: Over N1trn empowerment funds disbursed since 2015 — women account for 62%

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)...

Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Israel has launched a long-anticipated major...

APC in Panic Mode, Shopping Endorsements for Tinubu’s 2027 Bid – PDP

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

Edo LP Guber Candidate Sets Record Straight: Akpata Slams Brakes on Defection Rumors

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Labour Party's governorship candidate in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

DBN: Over N1trn empowerment funds disbursed since 2015 — women account for 62%

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)...

Many Palestinians displaced as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Israel has launched a long-anticipated major...

APC in Panic Mode, Shopping Endorsements for Tinubu’s 2027 Bid – PDP

Politics & Governance 0
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria