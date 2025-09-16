APC: A Structure of Darkness Waiting to Collapse – Udenta Udenta Warns of 2027 Reckoning if Jonathan Contests

16, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been accused of being a “structure of darkness” that’s fragile and on the brink of collapse, according to political analyst and founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, Udenta Udenta. In a scathing critique, Udenta warned that the APC’s days are numbered, and the 2027 general election could be a turning point, especially if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to throw his hat into the ring.

A Fragile Structure

Udenta described the APC as a party that has weaponized state institutions to maintain its grip on power, compromising key bodies like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary. According to him, the APC’s governance has led to catastrophic consequences for Nigeria’s democratic health, including economic collapse, security breaches, and erosion of legitimacy. “This is a structure of darkness. This is a structure that will collapse on its own,” Udenta stated.

2027: A Day of Reckoning?

Udenta believes that the 2027 general election could be a day of reckoning for the APC, especially if Jonathan contests. He thinks that Jonathan’s candidacy would galvanize opposition forces and make it difficult for the APC to win. Udenta stressed the importance of opposition unity, particularly between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, to challenge the APC’s hold on power.

Call for Opposition Unity

Without unity, Udenta fears that the APC will continue to dominate, despite its internal contradictions and failures. He emphasized that Nigerians are yearning for change and would reject the APC at the ballot if credible alternatives emerge. Udenta’s remarks have sparked a fresh debate about the APC’s future and the prospects of opposition parties in the 2027 elections.

Udenta’s warnings have added to the growing chorus of critics questioning the APC’s sustainability. As the 2027 elections approach, the APC’s ability to address its internal challenges and deliver on its promises will be put to the test. Will the party reform and redeem itself, or will it continue down the path of collapse? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.