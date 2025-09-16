Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Akpata Dismisses Defection Rumours, Affirms He Has No Plans to Join APC

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Edo 2024 elections, has categorically denied reports claiming he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling the rumour as entirely false and malicious.

Naija247news gathered that Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), issued a strong rebuttal on Tuesday, saying the story originated from the “dark alleys of social media” and has been amplified by mischief makers aiming to distort public perception.

According to Naija247news, Akpata stated, “This piece of fiction is a complete fabrication, devoid of truth, and designed to mislead the public. I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC.”

Naija247news understands that the widespread circulation of the rumour prompted an overwhelming number of calls and messages from family, friends, and political supporters, compelling Akpata to address the issue publicly.

“I remain firmly and unapologetically committed to the Labour Party and the ideals and principles it represents,” he said. “I will therefore continue to invest my time and resources to ensure that the party remains on course.”

The Labour Party candidate expressed disappointment at the rising trend of misinformation in Nigeria’s political space, especially on social media platforms, which he said are increasingly used to peddle falsehoods and create alternative realities.

Naija247news reports that Akpata called on the public to exercise caution and verify claims before accepting or sharing them. “It is regrettable that social media continues to be weaponised for spreading falsehoods and manufacturing narratives that bear no resemblance to reality,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment, Akpata recalled joining the Labour Party in March 2023 and being formally welcomed at the Oredo Ward 6 meeting in Edo State. “Nothing has changed for now,” he confirmed.

Naija247news gathered that Akpata urged supporters to treat the defection rumours with the contempt they deserve. “No matter how many times a lie is shared, it will never become the truth,” he concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: #Labour Party APC Edo 2024 Elections Olumide Akpata

Recommended Stories

Previous article
EDITORIAL: The True Test of Reform: Applause Abroad, Hardship at Home
Next article
DSS Files Criminal Charges Against Sowore Over Alleged Defamation of President Tinubu
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Winners Chapel: Oyedepo Tells Critics Church Runs on ‘Divine Mandate’

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presiding Bishop of the Living...

Dan Kunle: DAPPMAN Missed Opportunity to Acquire NNPC Refineries and Compete with Dangote

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that energy policy analyst and industry veteran,...

DSS Files Criminal Charges Against Sowore Over Alleged Defamation of President Tinubu

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a...

EDITORIAL: The True Test of Reform: Applause Abroad, Hardship at Home

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigeria’s economic reforms may win international praise, but ordinary...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Winners Chapel: Oyedepo Tells Critics Church Runs on ‘Divine Mandate’

Christianity 0
16, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presiding Bishop of the Living...

Dan Kunle: DAPPMAN Missed Opportunity to Acquire NNPC Refineries and Compete with Dangote

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that energy policy analyst and industry veteran,...

DSS Files Criminal Charges Against Sowore Over Alleged Defamation of President Tinubu

Top Stories 0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria