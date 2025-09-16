Akpata Dismisses Defection Rumours, Affirms He Has No Plans to Join APC

Naija247news reports that Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Edo 2024 elections, has categorically denied reports claiming he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling the rumour as entirely false and malicious.

Naija247news gathered that Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), issued a strong rebuttal on Tuesday, saying the story originated from the “dark alleys of social media” and has been amplified by mischief makers aiming to distort public perception.

According to Naija247news, Akpata stated, “This piece of fiction is a complete fabrication, devoid of truth, and designed to mislead the public. I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC.”

Naija247news understands that the widespread circulation of the rumour prompted an overwhelming number of calls and messages from family, friends, and political supporters, compelling Akpata to address the issue publicly.

“I remain firmly and unapologetically committed to the Labour Party and the ideals and principles it represents,” he said. “I will therefore continue to invest my time and resources to ensure that the party remains on course.”

The Labour Party candidate expressed disappointment at the rising trend of misinformation in Nigeria’s political space, especially on social media platforms, which he said are increasingly used to peddle falsehoods and create alternative realities.

Naija247news reports that Akpata called on the public to exercise caution and verify claims before accepting or sharing them. “It is regrettable that social media continues to be weaponised for spreading falsehoods and manufacturing narratives that bear no resemblance to reality,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment, Akpata recalled joining the Labour Party in March 2023 and being formally welcomed at the Oredo Ward 6 meeting in Edo State. “Nothing has changed for now,” he confirmed.

Naija247news gathered that Akpata urged supporters to treat the defection rumours with the contempt they deserve. “No matter how many times a lie is shared, it will never become the truth,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.