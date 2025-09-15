“Whatever Reform Tinubu May Claim, Food Insecurity Remains a Daily Occurrence Nationwide” – Atiku

Hunger in the Land: Atiku Warns Tinubu Government of Looming Social Unrest

Abuja, Nigeria — September 15, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Vice President and opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, has raised alarm over what he described as “unbearable hunger and deepening poverty” across Nigeria, warning that the hardship facing millions of citizens could trigger widespread social and political instability if not urgently addressed.

In a strongly worded statement released through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku criticised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to prioritise food security and social welfare.

“Whatever reform the Tinubu government might claim to be undertaking, the point remains that food insecurity is a daily occurrence nationwide. No government worth its salt ignores the welfare and security of its people,” Atiku declared.

Historical Lessons from Revolutions

Atiku drew parallels between Nigeria’s current situation and historic uprisings triggered by hunger and economic hardship, citing the French Revolution, the 1917 Russian Revolution, and the Arab Spring in the Middle East and North Africa.

He recalled how the Arab Spring was ignited when a frustrated Tunisian street vendor set himself ablaze in protest of unbearable conditions, sparking waves of revolts that toppled governments across the region.

“Back home in Nigeria, it may not be out of place to argue that even the #EndSARS protests were fuelled by the traumatising frustration of hunger and government insensitivity,” Atiku added.

Nigeria’s Hunger Crisis

The opposition leader, now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the hunger crisis as “unacceptable in a land of abundance.”

He argued that the paradox of extreme poverty in resource-rich Nigeria has worsened under Tinubu’s watch, trapping millions in misery and driving a surge in criminality, including kidnapping, terrorism, cyber fraud, drug abuse, and ritual killings.

Atiku stressed that reforms must serve the people, not punish them.

“Reforms are made for citizens, not the other way round. The reality today is that the poor are dying of hunger, while those still alive are forced to endure the consequences of ill-advised policies,” he stated.

Political Implications Ahead of 2027

Analysts see Atiku’s intervention as part of a wider opposition strategy to frame Tinubu’s economic reforms as anti-people ahead of the 2027 elections. Since the removal of fuel subsidies and the naira float in 2023, inflation and food prices have soared, sparking growing resentment among ordinary Nigerians.

The Tinubu administration insists that its policies are necessary painful reforms that will stabilise the economy in the long run. But critics, including Atiku, argue that without strong social safety nets, these reforms risk plunging more Nigerians into desperation.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.