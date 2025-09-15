US-China Trade Talks Resume in Spain Amid Tariff Tensions and TikTok Deadline

Naija247news – Madrid, Sept. 15, 2025 – In a high-stakes effort to de-escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China are holding the second day of trade negotiations in Spain, with officials seeking a path to a comprehensive trade agreement after months of back-and-forth economic clashes.

The talks, taking place at the Santa Cruz Palace in Madrid, are scheduled to run until Wednesday, with senior officials from both sides leading the discussions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng spent about six hours on Sunday deliberating key issues, including tariffs, technology restrictions, and market access.

Trade Disputes and Tariff Pressures

Tensions remain high as the Trump administration has pressed US allies to impose steep tariffs on countries, including China and India, for purchasing Russian oil—a move aimed at pressuring Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. Over the weekend, Trump urged NATO members to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Chinese goods until Russia withdraws, framing the strategy as a way to weaken Beijing’s influence over Moscow.

While tariffs on Indian goods have already reached 50 percent, China’s purchases of Russian oil have yet to trigger similar punitive measures. In response, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the approach, warning that sanctions could “complicate” the situation in Ukraine.

The simmering tensions have also sparked fresh trade investigations. China’s Ministry of Commerce launched two new probes into the US chip sector, following the US Department of Commerce’s addition of 23 Chinese entities to its restricted trade list, intensifying the ongoing trade standoff.

TikTok Deadline Adds Pressure

Adding urgency to the Madrid talks is the looming Wednesday deadline for ByteDance, China’s parent company of TikTok, to divest its US operations or face a ban. The enforcement of this measure, backed by bipartisan legislation in the US Congress, has already been delayed multiple times by Trump. Negotiators are expected to address this high-profile issue alongside broader trade disputes.

Previous Talks and Truce

US and Chinese officials last met in Stockholm, Sweden, in July, following prior rounds in London and Geneva in May and June. During those discussions, both sides agreed to extend a pause on extreme tariffs of up to 145 percent for an additional 90 days, maintaining current duties of 30 percent on Chinese goods and 10 percent on US exports to China.

Experts suggest that while both economies hold substantial leverage, neither side has a strong incentive to fully back down. Heiwai Tang, director of the Asia Global Institute in Hong Kong, noted, “China has rare earth resources and manufacturing capacity the US needs, while the US market is irreplaceable for China. Both have bargaining power, but the question is when tariffs will be reduced.” Tang predicts some relief could occur within a year, as rising costs increasingly affect the US economy.

Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at Singapore’s Hinrich Foundation, warned that expectations should be modest. She noted that a potential resolution could involve bundling agreements, possibly addressing TikTok divestment by the end of Trump’s term to avoid endless rolling deadlines.

Eyes on Trump-Xi Summit

A key focus of the Madrid negotiations may be setting the stage for a long-discussed Trump-Xi summit, potentially coinciding with the October APEC summit in South Korea. Experts view such a high-level meeting as critical for restoring stability to US-China trade relations and for signaling a possible roadmap to reduce tariffs and address contentious economic policies.

As the world watches, the outcome of these talks could have global repercussions, affecting supply chains, technology markets, and geopolitical alliances, while also influencing domestic political narratives in both Beijing and Washington.

