UBA Commits $150 Million to Kenya’s Infrastructure Program as CEO Oliver Alawuba Leads High-Level Delegation

Nairobi, Kenya (Naija247news) – The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, has reaffirmed the Bank’s long-term commitment to Kenya’s economic transformation, pledging fresh investment in infrastructure, small businesses, and trade expansion.

On Tuesday, Alawuba led a high-powered UBA delegation to Nairobi, where they met with President William Ruto and other top government officials at the State House. President Ruto commended UBA for its steady support to Kenya and welcomed the Bank’s renewed pledge to deepen its role in the country’s growth story.

“Kenya holds a strategic place in Africa’s growth story, and UBA is committed to being a long-term partner in unlocking the immense potential here,” Alawuba said.

Infrastructure Financing: $150 Million Commitment

In a landmark announcement, UBA pledged USD 150 million (KES 20.5 billion) to the Government of Kenya’s USD 1.35 billion Roads Levy Securitization Program, spearheaded by the Kenya Roads Board. The initiative seeks to upgrade road infrastructure, fast-track contractor payments, and boost national connectivity.

“Infrastructure is the engine of trade, competitiveness and shared prosperity,” Alawuba declared. “UBA is proud to be one of the largest financiers of this program, demonstrating our unshakeable confidence in Kenya’s future.”

UBA Kenya CEO Mary Mulili added that the Bank’s participation cements its role as a trusted partner for the Kenyan government, businesses, and communities.

“We are paving the way for better connectivity that empowers farmers, manufacturers, and SMEs across the country,” she said.

Strengthening Financial Sector Resilience

Alawuba also held talks with Dr. Kamau Thugge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, on strengthening the financial sector, improving cross-border payments, and reinforcing UBA’s capital base in the country. He stressed that UBA has both the capacity and expertise to support Kenya’s regulatory agenda for a resilient, well-capitalised, and competitive banking system.

Engagements With Top Kenyan Leaders

The delegation also met with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, where discussions focused on African-led enterprise, job creation, and regional interconnectivity under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Both parties emphasised the need for partnerships that advance sustainable infrastructure and long-term prosperity.

SMEs and Inclusive Growth

With SMEs accounting for more than 80% of employment in Kenya, UBA is rolling out tailored financial solutions to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen local value chains, and create jobs.

Alawuba reiterated UBA’s vision of building a prosperous, united, and self-reliant Africa, stressing that inclusive growth will remain at the centre of its engagements across the continent.

UBA’s Pan-African Footprint

UBA operates across 20 African countries and in major global financial centres including the UK, US, France, and UAE, serving more than 45 million customers worldwide. With over 25,000 employees, the Bank continues to position itself as “Africa’s Global Bank”, leveraging its continental reach to unlock opportunities under AfCFTA.

