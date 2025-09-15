Tinubu Prioritizing Next Generation Over 2027 Election, Says Gbajabiamila at Southern Summit

Naija247news reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is more concerned with shaping Nigeria’s future than winning the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the Southern Summit of the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) held on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Gbajabiamila emphasized that Tinubu’s bold economic and policy reforms signal a commitment to long-term national development rather than short-term political gain.

Naija247news gathered that since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has implemented far-reaching economic reforms, including the unification of Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange (FX) windows and the removal of the petrol subsidy. These decisions, while generating mixed reactions across the country, are designed to stabilize the economy and reposition it for sustainable growth.

“Today, the federal government is no longer paying inflated subsidy claims enjoyed by a privileged few,” Gbajabiamila said, noting that funds are now being redirected to more impactful sectors, such as education. “Every Nigerian child is guaranteed a tertiary education courtesy of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund,” he added.

Naija247news understands that Gbajabiamila described these moves as actions characteristic of statesmanship, not mere politicking. According to him, Tinubu could have delayed such difficult reforms to a second term if he was solely concerned about re-election. However, his administration chose to initiate them immediately upon taking office.

“With the signing into law of the tax laws reform, President Tinubu has ushered in a new era of economic justice built on fairness, accountability, and national growth,” Gbajabiamila stated.

According to Naija247news, Gbajabiamila argued that Tinubu’s early and difficult decisions are not politically expedient, but morally and economically necessary for the country’s future. “These are acts of extraordinary statesmanship of a leader whose highest concern is the fortune of the Nigerian people and the next generations,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Gbajabiamila previously called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s second term bid to allow the full implementation of his reforms and developmental agenda.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.