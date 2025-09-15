Southeast Has Every Reason to Stand with President Tinubu – Umahi Hails Ongoing Road Projects

Enugu, Nigeria – September 15, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for what he described as “unprecedented attention” to infrastructure development in the Southeast, stressing that the zone now has every reason to rally behind the President.

Umahi spoke on Sunday after inspecting the ongoing dual carriageway project linking Nassarawa, Makurdi, and Nine Mile Corner in Enugu State. He said the projects currently underway across the region prove that the Southeast is not being left behind in the national development agenda.

“President Tinubu has remembered the Southeast very well, and we have no reason to complain,” Umahi declared. “We must be wise enough to engage based on realities, not sentiment. The Southeast will change the narrative, educate our people, and take them straight to the center where Mr. President has already started taking us.”

Infrastructure as Political Currency

The Works Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over the Southeast’s political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. For decades, residents of the region have expressed frustration over perceived neglect in federal infrastructure, particularly federal roads and bridges linking the zone to the rest of the country.

However, Umahi’s comments suggest that Tinubu’s administration is deliberately investing in Southeast road corridors, both as a developmental necessity and as a strategy to secure political goodwill.

Projects under execution include:

• The dualisation of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway

• Ongoing work on the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road

• Rehabilitation of the Ninth Mile–Makurdi–Nasarawa highway

• Upgrades to key interstate links connecting trade and agricultural zones

Changing the Southeast Narrative

Umahi, a former Ebonyi State Governor who defected from the PDP to the APC in 2020, has long championed closer integration of the Southeast into Nigeria’s political mainstream. His latest remarks signal an attempt to reposition the zone as a beneficiary of Tinubu’s development blueprint rather than a marginalized region.

Analysts note that this messaging could play a crucial role in reshaping political loyalty in a region where Tinubu and the APC faced significant opposition in the 2023 elections, with Labour Party’s Peter Obi dominating voter preference.

Tinubu’s Balancing Act

President Tinubu, who has made infrastructure a flagship policy, is pushing road expansion projects nationwide as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda. His administration faces the challenge of balancing regional expectations while also accelerating Nigeria’s broader economic recovery.

By emphasizing projects in the Southeast, Tinubu appears keen to mend long-standing grievances, improve trade corridors, and potentially consolidate political support in a region critical to Nigeria’s unity and electoral arithmetic.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.